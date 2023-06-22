PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL), one of India's largest integrated piping solutions providers today, launched and unveiled its new collection of luxury faucets and sanitaryware. Inspired by European bathware trends, the new range entails a complete portfolio of world class faucets. The range goes by the names Aurum, Titanio, Platina, Tiara, Marquise. Matchless in style and design they have been carefully curated following exhaustive industry research. Argento, Meta, Kristal and Palladium complete the Prince Bathware line.

Elegant-Indulgent-Stylish - a top-of-line range transforming the bath space

An indulgence in bath interiors, the versatile and aesthetic sanitaryware portfolio includes a comprehensive and elegant range of products designs for overhead showers, hand showers &, health faucets, besides sensors for basins and urinals alongside bathroom accessories. The product portfolio also includes Tankless EWC, One-Piece Wall Mounted Toilets and Tabletop Basins that come laden with top class features of comfort, anti-germ expertise, easy installation, and water conservation.

Strong growth potential and differentiation capabilities

As per market estimates the overall market size of the bathware segment is approximately Rs 15,000 crores with the organized market at ~65 per cent and unorganized market at ~35 per cent. In the bathware segment, faucets are estimated to be in the range of Rs 9,000 - 10,000 crores and Sanitaryware in the range of Rs 6,000 - 7,000 crores.

Harsh Kumar, Senior DGM, Bathware; an expert in the Bathware segment with considerable experience of over 22 years is driving the new vertical into Bathware under the able guidance of Ashok Mehra, President Sales & Chief Marketing Officer.

Commenting on the launch, Parag Chheda, Joint Managing Director, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, said, "Every product in the portfolio of Prince Bathware reflects comfort, contemporary style, design and unique functionality. The concept of a bathroom has evolved to becoming a lifestyle solution in recent years with customers seeking to make a statement in class, technology enhancements, and aesthetics. Making a presence in the 'front-of-the-wall' category complements our growth strategy to offer complete bathroom solutions. We will leverage the brand equity of Prince Pipes and serve the real estate market, where we already have a robust presence. The future is truly now and with the existing strong industry potential, economic growth, together with Prince Pipes' competitive strengths, we are well placed and excited to mark a strong presence going forward. Our entry into this high growth segment will also help our channel partners across India to expand their businesses, which is aligned to the Government's goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to support our distributor & supplier ecosystem of MSMEs by enhancing their business prospects."

With 1500+ distributors and 7 state-of-the -art plants across India, the Prince Pipes brand stands for Quality, Trust, and Innovation. Prince Pipes is proud of its heritage in the Indian piping industry since 1987 - a legacy of over 40 years.

Over the last few years, Prince Pipes has consistently launched new products in the market. In 2020 the Company launched Storefit Water Tanks, followed by the introduction of world class plumbing solutions With German technology as part of it's new Modern Plumbing vertical in 2022.

Its Jaipur manufacturing facility was awarded a Gold medal in the 8th edition of National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) 2021. The facility is also Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rated structure. Recently, its Chennai plant was also awarded the IGBC Gold Rated Green Factory Building certification.

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) (NSE: PRINCEPIPE I BSE: 542907) is one of India's largest manufacturers of integrated piping solutions & multi polymers, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Incorporated in 1987, Prince is one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian pipes and fittings industry. For over 3 decades, the company has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in four types of polymers - CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR. In August 2020, the Company announced its association with Lubrizol - inventors and largest manufacturers of CPVC compounds worldwide, headquartered in the United States. Next came the launch of Prince Flowguard Plus CPVC plumbing systems. In January 2023, the company was included in Business Today's 500 Most Valuable Companies list.

With a network of more than 1,500 distributors, PPFL is steadily increasing its pan-India distributor base to ensure stronger customer proximity and respond faster to their needs. Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited has 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing units located across the country at Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Athal (Dadra and Nagar Haveli),Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Jobner (Rajasthan) and Sangareddy (Telangana).

For more information: visit www.princepipes.com or follow us on Twitter @Prince_Pipes

