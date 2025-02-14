VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: The Restaurant Cricket League (RCL), supported by Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is all set to redefine the role of cricket from a source of entertainment to a driver of societal change. The 3rd edition of this national level tournament scheduled to be held from 17th to 22nd February 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi, will be an unprecedented amalgamation of sports, food and social service demonstrating the transformative power of sport for collective action. Its main objective are to raise awareness about food security, hunger eradication, sustainable food practices & collaboration for impact. The Coveted trophy of RCL 2025 was unveiled at a press conference held at the Constitution Club of Delhi. MP (Lok Sabha), former Union Minister & Chairman Governing Council, RCL Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former Indian cricketer and league director Shri Atul Wassan, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) President Chef Manjit Singh Gill, Managing Director of Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd. Shyam Sundar Aggarwal, and RCL founders Arvind Kumar and Shri Abhishek Bhatnagar were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Rudy said that RCL is moving ahead with the inspiration of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his highly popular radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', PM had expressed his deep concerns about food security and food wastage calling it not only a serious social issue, but also terming it as sheer indifference towards the society and injustice to the poor. In this context, SRudy praised the 'Hunger Free Bharat Mission', which is playing an important role in preventing food wastage and providing food to the needy.

RCL founder Arvind Kumar informed that eight teams are participating in the 2025 edition of the league supported by reputed Indian brands. Representing the diverse culinary culture of India, Team Andhra Pradesh Mirchies is represented by Molecule Air Bar, Team Delhi Daawats is represented by Bikanervala, Team Gujarat Dhoklas is represented by Balaji Wafers, Team Jammu & Kashmir Kahwas is represented by Nathu Sweets, Team Maharashtra Modak is represented by Mansh Bakelogy, Team Rajasthan Daal Baati is represented by Jaipur Adda, Team Uttar Pradesh Kachauris is represented by the Constitution Club of India, and Team Uttarakhand Gulthiaz is represented by Belle-La Monde Hotels.

RCL founder Abhishek Bhatnagar said that two special charity matches will be organized on 17th February, featuring celebrity chefs & leading social media influencers highlighting the shared responsibility of all Indians to address critical issues like hunger and food wastage. By turning every boundary into a step toward a better tomorrow, 100 nutritious meals will be thoughtfully provided to those in need for every 10 runs scored at RCL!

Highlighting that food insecurity and malnutrition are among the most serious challenges facing the world today, former union minister Rudy said that RCL 2025 will create a powerful legacy-one where cricket not only entertains but also empowers, unites, and drives meaningful change for a better and sustainable future.

The league is supported by 17 socially influential personalities including Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Celebrity Chef and Master-Chef India winner Chef Shipra Khanna & 36 popular social media influencers. Together with its' Social Impact Partner The Adi Bodh Foundation, RCL is dedicated to the Hunger Free Bharat Mission a transformative national initiative that aims to address the complex dimensions of hunger and food security through a multi-pronged strategies whilst supporting the PM's vision of Viksit Bharat & United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 of Zero Hunger by 2030.

RCL Founders Arvind Kumar and Abhishek Bhatnagar jointly stated that The Restaurant Cricket League (RCL) is an annual men's T10 cricket league founded in 2023 with an aim to raise awareness on food security, reduce wastage & facilitate creation of food banks ensuring free access to safe, hygienic & adequate food for the needy sections of the society. Themed "Serving Change, Delivering Impact and Uniting Communities", the 3rd edition of RCL is not just another cricket league, but a true symbol of social revolution.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kamlesh Paswan, MP & former Union Ministers Rajiv Shukla, Smriti Zubin Irani & Anurag Singh Thakur, Sanjay Kumar Jha, former MP Malook Nagar and many other national leaders are confirmed to grace the Restaurant Cricket League 2025 during 17th to 22nd February.

