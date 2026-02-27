Hobart [Australia], February 27 (ANI): Australia's Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the remaining ODI series against India and the one-off Test at the WACA due to lower back pain.

She has been replaced by all-rounder Nicola Carey in Australia's only change from the side that claimed the ODI opener by six wickets.

Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth had already been ruled out of the ODI series with quad injuries and remain in doubt for the Test match, as per ESPNcricinfo.

After the incredible high of winning their first-ever World Cup in late 2025 and clinching a historic T20I series win on Australian soil earlier this month, the "Women in Blue" didn't start the ODI series on a good note as the hosts came back strongly in the first one-dayer, beating India by 6 wickets, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India will be desperate for victory as they aim to keep alive their dreams of a first ODI series win against Australia in the second ODI. Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the series decider at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

Teams:Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani. (ANI)

