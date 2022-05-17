New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/India PR Distribution):In the year 2018, two young individuals namely Sanket Sharma and Vipul Abhishek came up with the idea of launching a cafe that would not only offer premium-quality coffee to its patrons but also work towards producing coffee-based products that can be bought by any individual across the world who is conscious about the quality of coffee they consume. In just four years, The Highbrooks Cafe has emerged as a leading brand in the food and beverage space in India.

The first outlet of The Highbrooks Cafe opened in Jabalpur in 2018. The name of the cafe has an interesting story behind it. The meaning of 'Brooks' is river. Since the famous river Narmada flows through Jabalpur, the founders decided to include the word 'brooks' in the name of the cafe. The 'high', as one would have guessed, refers to the healthy high or energy we get when we consume coffee.

Encouraged by the humungous success received by the first outlet, Sanket and Vipul went ahead and opened five more stores over the next couple of years. At the moment, there are two outlets of The Highbrooks Cafe in Jabalpur. One is situated inside Muskan Plaza and the other outlet can be found in Food Republic. In Delhi, there are three outlets based in locations like GK-1, SDA Market and Select Citywalk. There is also The Highbrooks Roastery in Sultanpur.

Sharing the reason behind the success of The Highbrooks Cafe, co-founder Sanket Sharma says, "The idea behind starting The HighbrooksCafe was to elevate the level of specialty coffee in India. We started pushingsingle-originarabica espresso based beverages which are of a very high quality. They are much superior to other coffee roasters which have been primarily mixing and matching different coffee types and thereby, making compromises on the quality front. It also gave rise to the need for roasting single-origin coffee in cafes which were looking atamplifying the coffee industry. After identifying the parameter, the next challenge for the market was to fix extraction inefficiency. We finally have been able to launch an app that caters to industry needs and works towards resolving the issues faced by it."

The Highbrooks Cafe is well-renowned for its roasting and brewing specialty coffee. The brand earns its revenue through two primary sources and follows both the B2B or the Business-To-Business model and the D2C or the Direct-To-Consumer model. While its wide range of hot and cold beverages, along with the food items served at the cafes, are highly popular, the company has also established itself as a brand that offers high-quality coffee products. One can either buy these products from their stores or their official website www.highbrooks.in.

Talking about the future plans for the company, co-founder Vipul Abhishek says, "We plan to open more outlets in the near future. Recently, one of our dream projects came to life in the form of the THC app. It is an artificial intelligence and machine learning appthat will help cafe owners and coffee brewers across the world in preparing high-quality coffee. It is also designed for individuals who wish to perfect the art of making a cup of fine coffee."

THC App uses artificial intelligence to measure the extraction time or brew time of an espresso. If your customers have ever complained about the quality of the coffee offered by you being inconsistent, then the problem lies in espresso extraction. The app has been designed to offer AI based solutions to cafe owners to ensure there is a certain degree of consistency in the espresso extraction process.

You can download the THC APP from the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store. After downloading it, you must remember to use the app at least twice a day. Using the app is a very simple process. First, you need to launch the camera on THC APP and record the ground coffee in a Portafilter using a scale. After that, tamp it and insert the Portafilter into a Group Head. Please the measuring scale and activate a particular mode which represents time in seconds and weight in grams. Press the button to pull the shot and record the espresso extraction process with the THC APP. While doing so, you have to make sure that the Measuring Scale, Espresso Cup and Group Head remain visible to the eyes.

Once the extraction process is complete, stop the recording on the THC APP. The app will now ask you to select the variety of coffee beans. After the completion of the selection process, press 'submit'. It will take around 2-3 minutes to thoroughly evaluate the result of the espresso extraction process. Depending on the result, THC APP will provide you with the necessary feedback or suggestion. THC APP also has a Chat feature which helps users resolve their queries.

The app, which has been nothing short of a revolution for the coffee industry, has been tried out by multiple cafes in India which source out roasted coffee from The HighbrooksRoastery. The well-designed app is available on both the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store. The Highbrooks Cafe is not just another success story in the Indian food and beverage industry. It has played an important role in bringing several innovative techniques and path-breaking methods to the fore which the industry has hugely benefitted from.

