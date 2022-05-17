OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch will take place today in the Chinese market. The launch event will commence at 7 pm local time. Until now, the company has only revealed the processor, display and battery. According to a report, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has been spotted on the official India website, which hints that the India launch of the smartphone is not too far. The listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma has been shared on his Twitter account. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Confirmed to Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition (Photo Credits: Weibo)

According to Sharma, the Chinese phone maker could also rename the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition before launching it in India. As a reminder, the OnePlus 10R is a rebranded OnePlus Ace. We expect the company to release a few before the launch. The handset is said to come in grey and blue shades.

It is likely to sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with up to six refresh rates. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is expected to flaunt a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro/depth shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. The handset will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

