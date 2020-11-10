Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): The majestic JW Marriott Pune, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Since 2010, when it first opened its doors, JW Marriott Pune has become an iconic landmark in Pune city and has come to epitomize a seductive blend of luxury and innovative guest experiences that delight at every step.

Over the years, many famous patrons and esteemed guests have walked through the formidable Porte Cochere, including noted industrialists, corporate tycoons, celebrities, artists and socialites. The JW Marriott continues to remain the premier hospitality destination in Pune and continues to host high-profile delegates, business travelers and leisure visitors.

"As JW Marriott Hotel Pune celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, I would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has contributed to making it the pride and jewel in the crown of our hospitality portfolio. Our guests, our employees, our business partners and associates have all been a part of the wonderful journey in creating countless memorable and deeply personal experiences and celebrations over the last decade," said Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty, sharing his thoughts on this milestone.

"The hospitality industry has rapidly evolved to face the new global challenges and, armed with a full armory of health, safety, well-being and other initiatives, the JW Marriott Pune is poised to continue to create even more memorable moments for guests," Atul Chordia added.

"I congratulate Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Tourism & Environment, Government of Maharashtra for his transformative and progressive move to accord the status of an industry to the hospitality sector. This is a very welcome step that will give a much needed fillip to the sector," he further said.

"For our 10th anniversary, it is our wish that all our guests will create their own special memories with us and rediscover what makes the hotel so special. From enjoying a staycation to dining at our award-winning dining establishments, there will be many reasons for visitors and the travel community to celebrate with us. We remain confident in the resilience of travel, our owners, guests and associates," said Vineet Mishra, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune & Cluster General Manager Pune.

To commemorate this proud milestone and as part of the festivities, the JW Marriott Pune has curated a very compelling 'A Decade of Celebration' stay package for visitors. This includes:

* Complimentary pickup and drop from your local residence in Pune

* Suite upgrade

* Complimentary breakfast

* Chef-curated lunch and dinner

* Pint of house wine in the room

* Early check-in and late check-out and much more

Rs 10,000 plus taxes onwards

Offer validity: 30 November, 2020

Booking code: PK9

Venue: JW Marriott Pune

Date: 1st November - 30th November 2020

Contact number: 020-6683-3333

Emails Id:jw.pnqmc.reservations@marriotthotels.com

Booking Link:http://bit.ly/DecadeCelebrationAtJWMP

10th Anniversary memories:https://we.tl/t-KkKLQCNsRW

