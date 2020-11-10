Delhi Capitals registered a 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 2 and qualified for their maiden playoffs. Shikhar Dhawan was one of the chief architects of DC’s victory as he scored a fiery half-century. After making optimum utilisation of the powerplay overs, the left-handed batsman continued to torment SRH bowlers from one end. He looked all set to score his third century of the season but was adjudged lbw off Sandeep Sharma’s delivery at the score of 78. Despite having a review, the left-handed batsman decided to walk off, and the replay went on to showcase that the ball wasn’t hitting the stumps. Owing to the fact, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh poked fun at the left-handed batsman. Shikhar Dhawan Scores Half-Century! Twitterati Praise Delhi Capitals Opener for His Big Knock.

Taking to his Twitter account, Yuvraj appreciated SRH duo T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma’s brilliant bowling performances before pulling Dhawan’s leg over not taking a review. “Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs! Not even A single boundary scored hats off Natarajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai Zany face how bout Drs bro? as usual must have forgotten Face with tears of joy game on #DCvSRH,” Yuvraj tweeted. DC vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Shikhar Dhawan!!

Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs ! Not even A single boundary scored hats off natrajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point ! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai 🤪 how bout drs bro ? 🤷‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ as usual must have forgotten 😂 game on #DCvSRH — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 8, 2020

After coming across his former teammate post, Dhawan – in his own style – explained that he thought it was plumb and only realised his mistake after reaching the boundary. “Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya,” Dhawan commented in Punjabi.

Dhawan's Hilarious Reply!!

Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will now meet the in-form Mumbai Indians in the high-voltage final clash on November 10 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Shreyas Iyer’s men need to put their best foot forward as MI defeated them thrice earlier in the season. On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led side’s confidence must be on seventh heaven.

