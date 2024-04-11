The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Unveils a New Visual Identity as it transforms to expand into a Vibrant Cultural Hub

New Delhi [India], April 11: It was a sight to behold as the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art unveiled its new visual identity on Tuesday evening amidst an atmosphere teeming with vibrant conversations, shared camaraderie, and enriching cultural performance. Against the backdrop of artistic fervour and intellectual exchange, KNMA also reaffirmed its commitment to fostering dialogue and engagement within the ever-evolving landscape of the arts.

"It is a momentous occasion for me as the child of 13 years has grown beautifully and become this inclusive creative space that welcomes all forms of arts and people from all walks of life. With KNMA's new cultural space coming up in a few years, we thought the time was ripe to have a modern visual identity that resonates with the museum's larger mission of making art accessible and celebrating the cultural diversity of India. I also want to thank all our supporters and friends who have joined us to celebrate this special moment with us," said Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson of KNMA.

The cultural evening first began with the unveiling of the new visual identity with a video encapsulating the transformation of KNMA over the decade as a vibrant cultural hub. It was followed by artist Jitish Kallat's keynote address wherein he highlighted the role KNMA has played in putting India and its artists on the global stage and how this

rebranding is heralding a new chapter in India's artistic landscape.

Then an unexpected burst of energy injected a delightful twist into the proceedings, as a flash mob took over the stage and grooved on the peppy beats of "We Will Rock You", "Gulabo" and more. The lead of the flash mob led Mrs Nadar to do a brief jig, resulting in a joyous eruption of movement and laughter.

It was followed by a panel discussion with Mrs Nadar and contemporary artist Bharti Kher in conversation with journalist Shoma Chaudhury, dissecting the significance of art in our lives and why it matters. The magical evening ended with an eclectic coming together of Kathak and Flamenco in a beautiful performative jugalbandi.

Under the visionary leadership of Mrs Nadar, the museum has continually pushed its boundaries to foster a dynamic cultural environment through conversations and a

shared dialogue. The re-branding initiative, presents KNMA as a global institution for art and culture, embracing all forms of human creativity and expression. Embracing the belief that art has the power to transcend boundaries and enrich lives, KNMA continuously works towards democratising access to the museum culture in India.

The new visual identity of KNMA references architectural forms and design, as well as the thinking behind the new building, abstracting geometric structures and lattice jaali motifs, synthesizing traditions and future talent. The bright palette of colours distinguishes it, expressing the vibrancy and energy of India's capital city. This palette is inspired by cultural references and the richness of the arts in the region. The sharp, angular typography too captures the essence of the building's architecture.

Its upcoming state-of-the-art building spanning over 100,000 square meters, along the National Highway (NH8) in Delhi, has been conceived to combine a museum and a cultural centre. It will be a place for cross-cultural collaborations and learning,

exhibitions and programs, music and performance, workshops and diverse conversations.

