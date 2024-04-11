Liverpool will be up against Atalanta in the quarter-final leg 1 of the UEFA Europa League 2024 at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are currently going through a golden patch and are currently placed on the second spot in the English Premier League points table. The EPL club is currently unbeaten from the last five games and will look forward to continuing the same against Atalanta. UCL 2023–24: Xavi Hernandez’s Magic Substitutions Lead Barcelona to Thrilling Win Over PSG

Atalanta on the other hand, are currently ranked sixth in Seri A and faced a loss in their last league encounter against Cagliari by 2-1. The club would be hoping to get back to winning ways against Liverpool, however, looking at the form of the Reds it won't be very easy for Atalanta to defeat the Premier League giants. Liverpool should make a perfect plan to stop visitors' midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. Koopmeiners was under the headlines due to his rumoured move to Liverpool. However, the midfielder is the leading goal scorer for his club and has already scored 13 goals this season. On the other hand, Liverpool witnessed the return of players such as Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic to training and may get chance to play against Atalanta.

This is the third time that both the teams will be clashing in the Europa League. At first, Liverpool defeated Atalanta by 5-0, however, the Spanish club made things equal with a 2-0 win in the second tie.

When is Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg 1 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will host Atalanta in what is expected to be a blockbuster UEFA Europa League 2023-24 encounter on Friday April 12. The Liverpool vs Atlanta UEFA Europa League match will be played at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Quarter Final Leg 1 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Europa League quarter-final leg 1 match on Sony Sports Network television channels. For more Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Europa League quarter-final leg 1 viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Quarter Final Leg 1 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Liverpool vs Atalanta football match on the Sony Liv app and website. Atalanta will be underdogs against Liverpool in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 but the fans would get a cracking match to witness.

