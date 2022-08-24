Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): In those days, when independent publicists only focused on film PR and television PR, Dale began handling the publicity for some of the best singers, composers, music albums and music companies. Over the years, he has handled the PR for some of the top music artists such as Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Gazal King Pankaj Udhas, Melody Kings Nadeem-Shravan, Princess of Pop Anaida, Indie-pop rap star Style Bhai, Ghazal Queen Penaz Masani, Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma and Bhangra King Daler Mehndi.

But most of the media avenues which existed earlier have now faded. Print is a dying medium, television music channels have dwindled and most music magazines and music websites have shut down. In spite of this, Dale feels there is a lot of hope for singers, musicians and the music industry.

"The music PR segment in India is going through a paradigm shift," says the celebrity publicist. "We may not have a lot of the earlier platforms but instead we have a whole lot of new ones. It's just change and there is nothing to worry about."

Dale points out that apart from YouTube and Instagram, where any independent music producer can upload and showcase content free of cost, almost each and every entertainment and Bollywood website has a section covering music. "All one needs to do is to adapt and adjust to new media avenues and move with the times," concludes the PR professional.

For the uninitiated, the publicist's Mumbai-based Bollywood PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group has handled the media for some 300 personalities including names such as Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty and Priyanka Chopra.

The PR firm has also publicised some 35 movies including the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On, apart from having handled the post-release PR for the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi... Mil Gaya.

The PR agency is also the first one to declare the internet media as the new mainstream media and focus its activities on new-age news websites for organic content.

