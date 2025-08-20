PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 20: The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India and Springer Nature, a global leader in research publishing, have announced a strategic collaboration to increase awareness of the importance of research integrity, open access and other scholarly publishing practices across India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 academic institutions.

The partnership will drive the RISE-UTTHAN initiative -- a structured academic engagement programme designed to equip academia, researchers, and scholars with globally benchmarked tools and knowledge to foster ethical, accessible, and high-impact research practices.

The RISE-UTTHAN initiative will focus on three critical pillars of the academic research lifecycle:

1. Research Integrity in Science and Education - equipping scholars to conduct and communicate research that meets the highest standards of ethics and transparency.

2. Open Access Awareness and the Future of Science - complementing India's One Nation, One Subscription initiative by helping researchers understand the evolving landscape of open science globally.

3. Book Publishing in a Changing World - building researcher capacity to navigate evolving publishing models, from traditional to digital and open formats, ensuring their work reaches wider audiences and contributes to global knowledge-sharing.

Through a mix of workshops, lectures, and hands-on training, the initiative will engage 25-30 research-active institutions and reach approximately 5,000 researchers during the India Research Tour 2025, scaling further in subsequent years based on institutional feedback and resource alignment.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said: "India's vision for a self-reliant, innovation-driven future rests not only on scientific breakthroughs, but equally on the ethics, accessibility, and impact of the research we produce. The RISE- UTTHAN initiative, in collaboration with Springer Nature, will strengthen these very pillars across higher education institutions, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where the need and potential for research excellence are significant. These sessions are timely and aligned with India's science and technology agenda where research must translate into real-world solutions for communities across healthcare, education, clean energy, and sustainable livelihoods."

Dr. Sapna Poti - Director, Strategic Alliances, Office of PSA, said : "Strengthening research integrity and open access is essential to democratizing knowledge and empowering institutions across India. Through the RISE-UTTHAN initiative, we aim to build a robust ecosystem where researchers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 institutions are equipped to contribute meaningfully to global science and national development. This collaboration with Springer Nature is a step toward inclusive excellence in research."

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India, said: "For over 180 years, Springer Nature has been committed to advancing discovery by supporting the global research community. Our collaboration with the Office of the PSA is a milestone in strengthening India's research ecosystem ensuring that researchers across the country, irrespective of geography, have the knowledge, tools, and support to publish with integrity, embrace open science, and contribute meaningfully to national and global challenges."

This partnership aligns with India's national priorities, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and reflects a shared commitment to fostering a culture of responsible, high-quality, and accessible research.

About Office of PSA

The Government of India established the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) in November 1999. The PSA's office aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the Prime Minister and the cabinet in matters of Science and Technology. The Office of PSA was placed under the Cabinet Secretariat in August, 2018. Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood is currently serving as the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. The office's vision is to help enable and empower all spheres of science and technology so that the execution of programs is effective for society and the economy.

About Springer Nature

Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

