Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 18: In a historic move for grassroots sports, The Sports Gurukul (TSG), India's premier sports education organization, and the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA)--the officially recognized National Sports Federation (NSF) for the sport--have announced a strategic partnership to launch the inaugural National Inter-School Pickleball Championship.

This alliance marks a significant milestone in Indian sports, institutionalizing Pickleball within the school ecosystem and providing a structured pathway for students to earn national recognition through official points and rankings.

A Vision for the Next Generation The championship is designed to be the largest youth pickleball activation in the country, reaching over 500 educational institutions across 20+ major cities. By integrating the sport into schools, the IPA and TSG are creating a pipeline for future international champions.

"Our mission is to take Pickleball to every corner of India, starting with our schools," said Suryaveersingh Bhullar, President of the Indian Pickleball Association. "By providing students with official National Junior Points and certified officiating, we are not just hosting a tournament; we are building a professional foundation for the next generation of Indian athletes."

"Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport globally, and India is at the heart of this revolution," added Aditya Khanna, CEO of the Indian Pickleball Association. "This National Inter-School Championship is a game-changer because it moves the sport from recreational clubs directly into the heart of the Indian education system. We aren't just looking for players; we are looking for the future Olympians of this sport."

"The Sports Gurukul has always been at the forefront of grassroots sports development for the last 2 decades," added Jay Shah,Co-founder of TSG. "Having organised many inter school competitions over the years we are very excited to partner with the IPA to bring another world-class sporting experience to schools across India. This championship will identify raw talent and provide them with the high-performance training necessary to excel on the global stage.

Competition Structure and Age Categories

The tournament will follow a rigorous three-tier qualification model, starting with City and District Qualifiers in a Round Robin format to ensure maximum court time for every student. The top performers will progress to the State Championships, culminating in a 3-day National Grand Finale. The competition is open to both Boys and Girls across the following categories:

- Under-12: Singles and Doubles- Under-14: Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles - Under-16: Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles - Under-18: Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles

Key Highlights and Benefits

- Official IPA Certification: Every participant will receive a certificate issued by the Indian Pickleball Association, the recognized National Sports Federation.- National Ranking: All participants enter the official national ranking system, creating a roadmap for India's future professional players.- Technical Excellence: The IPA will provide certified referees and ensure all equipment meets international specifications.- Teacher Training: Regional coaching clinics will be held to train school PE teachers in the nuances of the sport.

About the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA):

The IPA is the National Sports Federation for Pickleball in India, responsible for the governance, promotion, and technical standardization of the sport across the country.

About The Sports Gurukul (TSG):

TSG is India's leading sports education organization, dedicated to creating professional sporting opportunities for youth through elite coaching and infrastructure.

