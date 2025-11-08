NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], November 8: The Trident Group and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, today jointly announced the inaugural edition of the Trident Open golf tournament which will be held at the esteemed Chandigarh Golf Club from November 11 - 14, 2025. The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

The tournament will be preceded by the Am-Am event on November 8 and the Pro-Am event on November 9.

The tournament is supported by Title Sponsor Trident Group. Trident Group is an Indian business conglomerate and global player led by the dynamic Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India and abroad. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper (Wheat Straw-based), and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The tournament will feature leading Indian professionals such as 2025 PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Arjun Prasad, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Angad Cheema, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas, to name a few.

Besides Yuvraj Sandhu and Angad Cheema, the Chandigarh Tricity will be represented by the likes of Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Akshay Sharma, Ravi Kumar, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Brijesh Kumar, Raunil Kukar, Anant Singh Ahlawat, Amrit Lal, Chandarjeet Yadav, Brashwarpal Singh, Umed Kumar (PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit champion), Vasu Sehgal and Vishav Pratap Singh Gill, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Md Siddikur Rahman, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Americans Koichiro Sato and Derek Trofimczuk, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Italy's Federico Zucchetti and Uganda's Joshua Seale.

Twenty-one-year-old Shubham Jaglan, former India No. 1 in the Junior Category, who has recently been playing college golf in the United States, will be making his PGTI debut at this week's Trident Open.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.

Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural Trident Open Golf Championship, in collaboration with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), and under the esteemed leadership of Kapil Dev Ji--a true sporting international icon and a symbol of national pride. This initiative stands as testament to Trident's unwavering commitment to the promotion of sports and the pursuit of excellence across all spheres of human endeavour. At Trident, we view golf as more than just a sport--it is a discipline that reflects precision, strategy, and connection, all of which deeply resonate with our core values of fostering meaningful and enduring partnerships. We are especially honoured to host this prestigious event at the Chandigarh Golf Club, affectionately known as the 'Nursery of Indian Golf', celebrated for its rich legacy of shaping champions who have brought glory to the nation."

Mr. Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, "It gives me great pleasure to join hands with the Trident Group to announce the inaugural Trident Open, an event that reflects the growing strength and stature of professional golf in India. Our partnership with the Trident Group highlights our shared commitment to nurturing excellence and expanding opportunities for professional golfers across the country. The Chandigarh Golf Club, one of the leading championship venues in the country with a rich legacy of producing champion golfers, provides the ideal setting to stage the inaugural Trident Open. I extend my best wishes to all competitors and hope this tournament becomes a proud tradition in the years to come."

Mr. Ravibir Singh, President, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for The Chandigarh Golf Club to host the inaugural edition of the PGTI's Trident Open and a pleasure to have the Trident Group support golf. We have partnered with PGTI over the years and it has been a privilege to bring their prestigious tournaments to the City Beautiful. This tournament will provide a great opportunity for our members and golf fans in the Tricity to witness golf of the highest quality. On behalf of The Chandigarh Golf Club, I extend my warmest welcome to all participants of the Trident Open 2025 and wish them an enjoyable and memorable event on our hallowed greens which has been a nursery for golf in India."

The venue for the tournament, the Chandigarh Golf Club, is home to a 7,202-yard, 18-hole, Par-72 course, known for its tight fairways, which are lined by thick mango, jamun, eucalyptus and kikar trees and thick roughs. There are quite a few dogleg holes here, but none gives the players a chance to take the shortcut as tall trees almost always guard the corners. The Club also possesses one of the longest Par-5s in India, the seventh hole, which measures 613 yards.

PGTI's continuous efforts to grow professional golf in India are supported all year round by its Tour Partners Rolex, Amul, IndusInd Bank, Victorious Choice, Campa, Amrutanjan Electro Plus, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India.

