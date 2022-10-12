Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI/SRV): 'The White Tusk' dental studio, a luxury cosmetic dental clinic has opened its doors in Bandra, Mumbai to meet the growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures, especially during the wedding season.

For individuals of all ages, The White Tusk offers a multi-speciality treatment. It has the latest imported dental chairs, internationally acclaimed dental implants, top-of-the-line instruments, and tailored quality treatment. In addition, it provides a comfortable, hygienic, and calming environment.

Following all the COVID-19 norms, the dental studio is equipped with two private dental operatories, a four-step sterilization protocol, and International standard equipment.

Furthermore, The White Tusk studio is majorly known for its Bridal dentistry services. As the name suggests it mainly focuses on the smile enhancement of the bride-to-be for the special occasion.

In addition to the accessories that make the bride look beautiful, a good smile is an equally essential component. There are many procedures which dentists have been performing to improve one's smile, however, bridal dentistry is one such concept where all these procedures are integrated to give a comprehensive solution to get a beautiful smile. The procedures are the same, but the concept of integrated treatment is new.

"It's not a smile makeover, it's a confidence makeover", says Chief Dentist Dr Vinita. She adds, "Instant dental cosmetic procedures, not only enhance your smile but also elevate the overall aesthetic of the face, which is always a bonus. A brilliant smile radiates joy, excitement, confidence, health and vitality, and we can help you attain a perfect smile with our signature handcrafted smile makeovers, as every smile is unique and powerful."

There is a wide range of procedures which can be performed in the specially curated package ranging from simple cleaning of the teeth, reshaping of teeth and gums, and teeth whitening to much more complex treatments like orthodontic correction (braces) provided time permits. Most of the time people turn up when the wedding is just a few days ahead. In such scenarios, the studio offers services such as:

Teeth Cleaning and polishing- A quick oral hygiene visit, lasting about 30 minutes, that removes tartar, and stains and eliminates bad breath.

Zoom Advanced Teeth Whitening- A single sitting 45-minute procedure that will brighten and whiten the colour of the teeth up to 8 shades with effects that last for over a year.

Customized Smile Makeovers- Handcrafted procedures including cosmetic fillings, veneers, etc to treat gaps, chipped, discoloured, overlapped, or protruded teeth

It even offers a wide range of treatments like Smile Designing or day smile makeovers, Teeth Whitening and Cosmetic fillings, Oral Surgery, Implants, Dentures and Bridges, Braces, Invisalign, Painless Root canal, and Full mouth reconstruction.

Commenting on the same, Dr Vinita Tekchandani, the chief dentist said, "Over the course of my career, I have treated more than 5000+ patients with various needs and requirements. I promise to provide my patients with top-notch care at reasonable costs because dentistry is a creative industry." She continued, "We strive to make our facility as comfortable as possible so that people won't fear going to the dentist. Additionally, we have a mobile digital X-ray machine that is most suited for patients who are unable to travel to the clinic because of underlying medical issues. Senior citizens can also consult with us for free."

Graduated from Dr D.Y. Patil Dental College in Pune, one of India's top universities, and with a Master's degree in oral and maxillofacial pathology, Dr Vinita has mastered the most recent dental technologies over her ten years of considerable experience serving as the chief dentist for prominent corporate dental clinics. High-profile persons, Bollywood stars, and prosperous businesspeople are among her customers. Dr Vinita has taken various courses from prestigious colleges on topics including cosmetic dentistry, smile design, and implants in order to develop her knowledge and abilities.

Dr Vinita Tekchandani is certified by the Academy of General Dentistry, San Francisco, USA, and has also mastered the art of contemporary Digital Dental Photography from the Dental School of Photography, Mumbai. Having over 10 national and international publications to her name in renowned dental journals, Dr Vinita has been an active member of the ever-evolving dental fraternity.

For more details, please visit: https://thewhitetusk.com/

