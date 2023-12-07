BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: As the year comes to an end, it's time to indulge in the last leg of festivities. Tata CLiQ, India's leading e-commerce platform, is all set to roll out the highly anticipated End of Season Sale, scheduled from December 7th to December 24th, 2023. The sale will have exciting offers on a wide range of categories, including apparel, accessories, footwear, home, jewellery, gadgets, watches, and more, allowing consumers to get the best deals on the season's latest styles for the year's biggest celebrations, Christmas and New Year.

Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "With Christmas and the New Year around the corner, it's time to welcome the biggest celebration this holiday season. The End of Season Sale is one of the most anticipated events of the year, wherein we save the best for last. Irresistible deals on a curated assortment of brands offered during the sale is the perfect opportunity for consumers to indulge themselves in the festivities, dress up, and shop for gifts for the upcoming occasions. Tata CLiQ has become a trusted destination for online shopping, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional shopping experience. We wish everyone a joyous season and encourage them to join in the end of season sale celebration that promises incredible savings on the latest styles." This holiday season, Tata CLiQ is encouraging consumers to 'get ready for the year's biggest celebrations with EOSS', signalling excitement for the joyous year-end celebrations with Christmas and New Year spilling over Monday, giving everyone a week' worth of festivities. Starting December 7th, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 85% on their favourite brands, along with added benefits such as free shipping, additional coupons, and bank offers. Get ready for the year-end celebration by shopping for the latest styles from renowned brands. Leading men's fashion labels are up to 30-80% off, and women's fashion brands like Biba, W, and more are up to 80% off. Men's and women's footwear from brands like adidas, Asics, Campus, Puma, Red Tape, Skechers, and Woodland are up to 70% off. With up to 85% off on jewellery and 90% off on accessories, one can amp up their style further by accessorising their look for the biggest celebration of the year. It's also the best time to shop for gadgets like headphones, earphones, bluetooth speakers, power banks, and more, as they'll be up to 85% off. Brands in the watch and home category are also up to 80% and 85% off respectively. Tata CLiQ is offering 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and CCEMI. This offer is valid from December 7-24, 2023. *T&C Apply Shop here - https://www.tatacliq.com/

