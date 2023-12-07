Mumbai, December 7: Apple released its new iOS 17.2 RC (Release Candidate) on December 5, introducing new features for iOS device users. In the latest iOS 17.2 RC update, Apple introduced a list of new features for Action Button, Journal, Camera, Weather, Messages, and more. However, Apple still has to introduce one of the most anticipated "collaborative playlists" in its Apple Music app.

Apple also introduced its iPadOS 17.2 RC for iPad and reportedly macOS Sonoma 14.2 RC for Mac users along with the iOS 17.2 RC for iPhone users. Apple resolved some issues or problems with the previous versions and added new capabilities to multiple apps. In the future update, Apple will roll out the much-anticipated Apple Music collaborative playlist feature. Meanwhile, here is everything to know about the new Apple update.

Apple iOS 17.2 RC Update Features:

According to Apple iOS 17.2 RC and iPadOS Release Notes, the company has resolved the issues related to Apple Music's Favourite Song playlist. The other problems fixed by Apple are related to AirDrop, AVKit, and more. iOS 17.2 RC update introduced the following features and fixed issues.

iMessage Contact Key Verification: The new iOS update allows the users to verify if they are messaging only with their intended people. The Contact Key Verification features add an extra layer to the security, and users can compare verification codes and resolve some of the issues.

Journal App: Apple's new iOS update has resolved some issues related to the newly introduced Journal App. Now, the app allows the users to "reflect and practise gratitude through journaling.".

Music App: Although Apple has not introduced the collaborative playlist, it resolved the issue related to the content search in the Search tab and Music App.

Personal Hotspot: Apple has fixed the issue in iOS 17.2 RC by not allowing third-party devices to connect to the iPhone Personal Hotspot option.

StoreKit: Apple informed in its post that it added new features to StoreKit like price, currency, currency code, and also a new "offer" property. The company also fixed some issues.

Avkit: Apple fixed the "AVCaptureEventInteraction not responding to the Action Button" issue.

Camera: The camera got new updates, including "spatial video and remarkable depth" in iPhone 15 Pro model. The latest update included viewing 3D in the Photos App on Apple Vision Pro.

Apple also resolved some of the issues related to Swift Charts, StoreKit Testing in XCode, WidgetKit, and SwiftUI. These new features will help the beta testers see the new capabilities and help the company develop better features. Apple may introduce the missed Apple Music collaborative playlist in a future update.

