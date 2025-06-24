VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: This June to mark World Music Day, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group celebrated the magic of India's cinematic golden era by reviving its most iconic songs, now reimagined in stunning colour and restored to their original brilliance. Through its groundbreaking platform, Ultra Gaane -- India's first audio-video music streaming app, unveiled an exclusive handpicked collection of digitally restored and colourized classic Hindi film songs that shaped generations.

Ultra Gaane, the music streaming platform from Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, with a legacy of over 40 years in the industry, the Group has built an unparalleled collection of more than 4,000 Hindi tracks spanning 80 years, from 1943 to 2024. This vast archive includes remastered classics and iconic songs, now accessible through Ultra Gaane -- the only music app that pairs stunning original visuals with timeless melodies, offering a truly immersive experience for music lovers across generations.

Originally filmed in black and white, these timeless melodies have been brought to life using Ultra's proprietary 4K/2K colorization and restoration technologies, offering audiences a vibrant new way to relive the golden days of Indian cinema. Unlike conventional music platforms, Ultra Gaane brings classic songs to life through their original videos, offering fans an immersive experience where they don't just listen to timeless melodies -- they see them unfold on screen. By showcasing the visual charm and cinematic splendour of Bollywood's golden era, Ultra Gaane lets audiences relive the magic as it was meant to be seen and heard.

This exclusive collection features some of the most celebrated songs in Indian cinema history, including the soulful "Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam" from Kaagaz Ke Phool, to the melancholy "Jaane Wo Kaise Log The" from Pyaasa, and the playful charm of "Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji" and "Thandi Hawa Kali Ghata" from Mr. & Mrs. 55. Romantic gems like "Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi", "Aa Jaa Sanam Madhur Chandni Mein Hum", and "Jahan Main Jaati Hoon" from Chori Chori return in vibrant colour, offering a new way to experience their magic.

Also included are timeless favorites like "Na Jao Saiyan Chhuda Ke Baiyan" from Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, "Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho", "Ae Dil Mujhe Bata De", "Zara Dekh Sanam", "Do Nain Mile Do Phool Khile", "Kaha Hai Hum Yeh Mat Puccho", and "Chhupa Kar Meri Aankhon Ko" -- now enhanced in both audio and visual clarity, reintroducing classics to a new era of listeners and viewers.

"These songs are timeless lessons in cinema and emotion," said Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group. "By rejuvenating these classics in colour, we're not just preserving India's musical legacy -- we're helping new generations of filmmakers and moviegoers experience the brilliance of the past in a form that speaks to the present. It's about giving memory a new medium to live on."

Echoing that sentiment, Mr. Rajat Agrawal, COO & Director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, emphasized, "Ultra Gaane was designed to be more than a streaming app -- it's a visual archive of Indian music history. Preservation is our mission, but storytelling is our soul. With Ultra Gaane, we're not only archiving the past -- we're making it sing again. These Colourized classics are our way of reminding the world that nostalgia can still surprise you."

"With our flagship campaign #DekhKeSuno, we are creating a new way to enjoy nostalgia -- by seeing the music as it was originally imagined, but enhanced for today's audience", added Ms. Brinda Agrawal, Head of Marketing, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

The songs are now streaming exclusively on Ultra Gaane, making this June the perfect occasion to rediscover the soul of Indian music -- now shining in colour.

