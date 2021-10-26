New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/ATK): Acclaimed transformational coach, Yash Vardhan Swami is back with yet another body transformation challenge. And this time, it could take you to Bali... for free! Sounds too good to be true? Well, it's true!

The Shred 60 Bali challenge entails an 8-week long life transformation programme that tackles everything from nutritional guidance to workouts to regular support. At the end of the unique programme, 5 lucky winners who attain maximum transformation stand to win an all-expense-paid luxurious trip to Bali, Indonesia, along with YVS and his team. Another 10 lucky winners could win Fitbit watches. Enrollment for the 8-week-long challenge has already begun in full swing, with the last date to register being on 30th October 2021.

To join the Shred 60 challenge which starts on 01st November 2021 aspirants can visit YVS' can register on the website. One lucky person could also stand the chance to win a free spot in the challenge.

A certified professional, Yash is a resistance training specialist, as well as a physique and fitness transformation specialist who has studied health and fitness under seasoned professionals from across the globe, through his multiple travels. From strength training and weight loss, to sleep disorders and stress management--Yash is the ultimate health and fitness destination for individuals seeking an overall transformation that isn't just about looking good, but also feeling good.

Using social media as a tool to encourage and motivate people to become healthier, Yash has been a pioneer in motivating millions of online users to transform their health. Yash is no stranger to the power of social media and virality and moves away from the glitz and glamour of most famed celebrity trainers to silently create a wave of change and transformation in the lives of individuals--young and old, men and women in different stages of lives.

YVS, along with his team, is committed to making transformation easy, accessible and affordable for all, with a high success rate. Through a host of viral transformational challenges, YVS has consistently strived to work for the betterment of his clients' fitness journeys. His success mantra is simple: There are no magic pills. But, this time, there is also the possibility of a fully sponsored trip to Bali waiting as a reward for any 5 who strive to achieve the greatest transformations during the challenge.

So, here's your chance to transform your life and win a trip to Bali. Fitness has never been more exciting!

https://instagram.com/trainedbyyvs

www.shred60challenge.com

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

