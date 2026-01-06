PNN

New Delhi [India], January 6: Three student teams from IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore have brought laurels to the institute by winning awards at the prestigious Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025. The teams worked round-the-clock to develop innovative, real-world solutions across diverse sectors.

The award-winning solutions include an AI-powered system to protect defence personnel and their families from cyber threats, a technology-driven solution focused on safeguarding the physical and mental health of astronauts, and an AI-based maintenance system for high-voltage electrical breakers. These solutions address critical national and industrial challenges using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Dr. Rupesh Dubey, SIH In-charge at the institute, stated that the Smart India Hackathon 2025, organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is the world's largest open innovation platform. Through SIH, students work on real problem statements posed by various Government of India ministries and leading global corporations.

Institute Principal Dr. Archana Keerti Choudhary highlighted that IPS Academy has developed a strong ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship, and this success is a direct outcome of that vision. She added that the institute's students have consistently delivered outstanding performances not only in the Smart India Hackathon but also in the MSME Hackathon.

Congratulating the teams on their remarkable achievement, IPS Academy Chairman Architect Achal K. Choudhary applauded the students and faculty for their dedication and teamwork.

Dr. Dubey further informed that 14 teams from IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore reached the SIH 2025 final list this year--the highest number achieved by any single institution from the Central India region so far. Of these, 10 teams were shortlisted, while 4 teams were placed on the waiting list.

The teams competed across major Indian cities including Hyderabad, Dindigul, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Durgapur, Kharagpur, and Ahmedabad. From these competitions, two IPS Academy teams emerged as winners, while one team received a consolation award, marking a proud moment for the institute and the region.

