New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of World Health Day, Thyrocare, a leading diagnostic and preventive healthcare service provider in India, announced the launch of JAANCH, a brand that offers focused specialised health packages under one roof. Jaanch provides targeted, detailed and affordable healthcare solutions to all Indians. The brand Jaanch consists of 26 packages under 9 vital specialties that cover heart health, diabetes, thyroid, cancer, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), women's reproductive health, skin care, hair fall and fever.

The launch of Jaanch comes at a time when lifestyle diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent in India, contributing to around 60 per cent of deaths. Factors such as unhealthy dietary habits, lack of physical activity, excessive stress and sedentary lifestyle have increased the risk of developing lifestyle diseases. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in India, followed by cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. Nearly 75 per cent of Indians below 50 years are at risk of heart attack.

The risk of early death due to diabetes is increasing, as it is linked to obesity, hypertension, heart disease and stroke. In India, 80 million people suffer from diabetes, and half of them remain undiagnosed. Cancer is another rising menace with 1 in 9 people likely to develop it in their lifetime. Additionally, polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), infertility, thyroid disorders and STDs have become major threats to public health in India. PCOD affects 1 in 5 adolescent girls, whereas 1 in 6 couples suffer from infertility. Nearly 42 million Indians are affected by thyroid disorders, with one-third of them unaware of their condition; 35 million cases of STDs occur in India every year.

Despite these alarming statistics, many of these diseases can be prevented by reducing common risk factors, maintaining healthy habits and getting regular health checkups.

On the occasion of Jaanch launch, Rahul Guha, MD & CEO - Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. said, "At Thyrocare, in our endeavour to help people live healthier lives, we are launching Jaanch which is a series of 26 packages curated for 9 crucial diseases under one umbrella. Jaanch helps stay one step ahead of diseases by reducing the risk of developing diseases and managing them better. At very affordable and competitive rates, Jaanch helps obtain better treatment, reduce overall medical cost, make healthier lifestyle choices and boost complete well-being."

To add to this, Amit Bhola, Head - B2B, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. said, "Jaanch is designed to provide an entire buffet of specialised packages for common diseases, which are a major health concern in India, at affordable prices. Jaanch aims to encourage people to make small and wise investments in their health today, which can prevent the progression of diseases and avoid physical, emotional and financial burdens on patients and their families in the future."

People can book these packages or get more information by contacting 022-309 00000 or 9870 666 333.

Thyrocare Technologies Limited (BSE: 539871, NSE: THYROCARE) is India's first and foremost advanced fully automated laboratory chain with strong presence in 2000+ cities/towns nationally and internationally. Thyrocare focuses on providing quality at an affordable cost to laboratories and hospitals and cost-effective and convenient diagnostic services to every doorstep. Many laboratories and hospital brands all over India use the comprehensive test profile menu offered by Thyrocare.

Thyrocare has an extensive network of authorised, fully trained and well-equipped collection centres that stay connected through a combination of air-cargo logistics and IT-enabled barcoded bi-directional systems for a turnaround time of 4 to 8 hours for processing of samples for 90% of the tests that arrive at any time of the day or night.

Thyrocare network of advanced diagnostic labs includes a Centralised Processing Laboratory at Navi Mumbai, India, with an IT-enabled, 24*7, fully automated diagnostic laboratory set-up covering 200,000+ sq. ft. area for error-free processing of 75,000+ specimens and 375,000+ diagnostic and screening investigations each night. This is supported by Zonal Processing Laboratories in major metro cities and Regional Processing Laboratories in Tier 2 & 3 cities across India.

Thyrocare is one of the first Indian diagnostic laboratories to obtain internationally renowned quality accreditations including ISO 9001-2000 rating as early as 2001, which was upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditations in 2005.

