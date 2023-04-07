Mumbai, April 07: It is thought that bears were responsible for the gruesome killing and dismemberment of a jogger, whose corpse was discovered in pieces in the woodland. Andrea Papi, 26, was last seen alive on April 5 in Val di Sole, Trentino in Italy, just before he left for a run.

After Papi’s girlfriend called the police after he didn't show up for dinner, his dismembered body was discovered in a wooded area just hours later. According to local media, investigators found him with significant wounds that appeared to be the consequence of an animal assault. Bear Attacks Three in Tamil Nadu Forest, Leaves Them Seriously Injured; Scary Video Goes Viral.

On the forest road that overlooks his hometown, the young physical education student is thought to have come under attack from one or more bears. The investigators believe Andrea was possibly mauled on the highway before being carried deeper into the bush, where he was ‘disemboweled’.

Whether Andrea was already dead when the animals discovered him is being investigated through an autopsy. Brown bears, which are common in the north Italian region's forests and woodlands, are probably to blame in this case.

The incident has stunned the neighbourhood, with several locals stating that bear sightings have been increasing recently. Locals said that a sheep was killed by mauling just one month ago after being struck by many farms. Bear Attack Video: Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear While Hanging From Rock Ledge At Mount Futago in Japan, Heart-Stopping Moments Caught on Camera.

It's believed that one or more bears attacked the young physical education student on the wooded route that overlooks his hometown.This is a painful moment, so I believe that what is right must be done in respect of the people concerned at this specific time, local MP Maurizio Fugatti said in a statement.

Moreover, such bear attacks are incredibly uncommon. Approximately half of the bear attacks between 2000 and 2015 were brought on by a mother bear defending her cubs, according to the journal Scientific Reports. Only approximately 44 grizzly bear attacks are documented worldwide each year.

