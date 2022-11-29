Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/TP): From mentoring workshops, entrepreneurship programs to guidance camps and investor sessions, TiE Mumbai offers diverse engagement activities with its Startup members focusing on fundraising, accelerators and know how.

"TiE Mumbai has adopted a range of entrepreneurship support through varied sessions and workshops. We encourage and welcome more Startups and Founders to participate, understand and adopt key business aspects." said Naveen Raju, Executive Director, TiE Mumbai.

Legal Basics for Startups- TiE Mumbai in Collaboration with ANM Global, a full-service law firm, offered a Legal Clinic Program for participating startups. The aim was to help entrepreneurs build their ventures through structured learning. The program which is planned to be held periodically will cover some key aspects applicable universally to startups. Some topics discussed at the event were Best Practices for Startups like IP Searches, IP Filing, IP Prosecution, Portfolio Management, Software Patents and Infringement & Risk Management for Export. Also discussed was Basics & Essentials for Startups like Founders Agreement, Startup Certification, ESPOs, POSH, Startups Grants, Non-Disclosure Agreements, GST and PAN.

TiE Mumbai also organized an Investor of the Month session with Alteria Capital for Startups planning to raise funds. Ankit Agarwal, Managing Partner at Alteria Capital and Sweta Tiwari, VP- Venture building and strategic Initiatives at Alteria Capital drove this session. Alteria Capital is India's leading venture debt fund focused on innovative startups backed by strong VC sponsors. While Venture Debt remains central to what they do at Alteria, through the AlteriaActivate vertical, they open their network to connect large corporations and investors with top startups and emerging technologies with the objective of unlocking business opportunities ranging from strategic customer relationships and partnerships to investments and acquisitions.

Entrepreneurs looking at Europe to build their global products and businesses were invited by TiE Mumbai to attend a Business Builder breakfast with the UK Government. The dealmakers from DIT-UK Government, Anubhav Jain and Tim Luft are masterminds in scaling-up tech. They work directly with the program members, giving them support to unleash their potential in the UK. Their unique role includes mentoring founders by acting as counsel, adviser and strategist. This program involves mentoring with regards to all aspects of running a business as well as advising on funding and sales strategies, investor readiness etc. The UK is the apt place to build one's IP and GEP is one of the best support systems provided by the Government for entrepreneurs globally. The focus of this program was on sectors like FinTech, EdTech, Clean Tech, Health Tech, MedTech, Enterprise Tech (Saas), Life sciences, Al and Cyber, Retail Tech, Logistic Tech and Consumer.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

For more information visit https://mumbai.tie.org/

