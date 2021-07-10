Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI/PNN): NTT Data a global giant and one of the Fortune 500 companies looks to the start-up community in Pune and elsewhere to drive its innovation program to deliver successful projects to its clients.

Hiroshi Tomiyasu, Senior Vice President, and Head of Technology & Innovation at the General Headquarters of NTT DATA says, "Start-ups provide agility and quick innovation while large enterprises create an environment that's suitable for growth. This is a truly win-win situation and over the last two years we have experienced this by delivering successful projects with these selected start-ups in AI and Vision Analytics space".

To gain access to the fertile start-up community NTT DATA has partnered with TiE Pune in an initiative called the Technology Innovation Partnership Program (TIPP). In its third edition now, Tomiyasu says "We are very pleased to collaborate with TiE Pune once again and further our commitment to delivering excellence and driving innovation with help of these start-ups. Corporate support is critical for start-ups to cross the border and explore beyond the primary markets. This is a win-win situation for all."

Over the last 2 years, 500 plus start-ups have applied for the program across 20 countries and 50 + start-ups got a chance to explore collaboration opportunities with NTT DATA. Innovative start-ups like FlytBase, DeepTek, InspektLabs, and others have entered this program to grow manifold in a short span of time.

"TIPP has been great for us," says Devesh Trivedi, Founder InspektLabs, who was selected last year, "For a tech start-up based out of India, it is very hard to get access to global clients in Japan, US, and other developed markets. NTT DATA has a large presence all over the world and has connected us with the right global clients. In addition to this, the program is very start-up-oriented. They do not expect you to have the final product ready on Day 1 and are willing to iterate on the product in order to get the right product-market fit. We would not have been able to scale our start-up without this program"

This collaboration is for start-ups that are working in innovative technologies in the following areas:

* AI - Computer Vision, NLP/Voice

* Cloud - Pub Cloud / Hybrid Cloud Container/migration

* Service Management - ITSM/ITOM ServiceNow - Consulting / Gap Solutions

* Data Analytics - Data Engineering Big Data/Scalable

* Oracle Exadata, ODA, Migration Services

* ADM - Dev/Testing Automation Performance Mgmt

* RPA: Business Process Consulting / Reengineering / Intelligence

* Security - Cybersecurity, ID Management

Send in your entry to: https://www.tiepune.org/ntt-data/ by August, 31st 2021 Or email: namrata@tiepune.org

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)