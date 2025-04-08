HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 8: Tim Hortons India proudly announces the opening of its 40th outlet in India at the food court of Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. This milestone location marks the brand's third presence at India's busiest airport, strategically positioning the iconic coffee chain to serve millions of domestic and international travellers. The new store is operational, offering the full range of Tim Hortons signature beverages and food items to passengers and airport staff round the clock.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy in India, Tim Hortons continues to expand its footprint across high-impact locations, with airports playing a pivotal role. Since its debut in the Indian market in 2022, the brand has witnessed exceptional momentum, establishing a presence in key transit hubs including Delhi, Gujarat and Hyderabad. With 40 stores now operating across major metropolitan regions such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, and Ludhiana, the launch of the new Terminal 3 outlet further strengthens Tim Hortons' focus on dynamic, experience-driven spaces like airports, premium malls, and bustling urban centres.

Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India, shared, "Opening our 40th store is a significant milestone--not just in terms of growth, but as a reflection of our commitment to bringing the authentic Tim Hortons experience to more people across the country. Our expansion strategy is focused on building a strong presence in key locations where there's a demand for premium experiences. Our airport presence is a great example--it's not just about being in Terminal 3, but about creating a well-rounded offering across major transit hubs. From freshly crafted sandwiches, wraps, and salads to our signature beverages, our menu is designed to deliver both quality and comfort. The overwhelming response from our guests has been incredibly encouraging, pushing us to move forward with even greater momentum--and we're excited for what lies ahead."

Tim Hortons continues to win hearts globally with its iconic coffee blends and warm hospitality. Founded in 1964 in Canada, the brand operates over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries. In India, Tim Hortons has quickly become a favourite among consumers by blending international standards with localised flavours. The opening of their second outlet at IGIA is yet another step toward fulfilling its vision of becoming a household name in India's thriving cafe culture.

About Tim Hortons® India

Tim Hortons® is the Canadian specialty coffee chain, known for its premium coffee, baked goods, and innovative beverages. In India, the brand continues to expand its menu, offering unique, locally inspired creations while maintaining its global reputation for quality and taste.

