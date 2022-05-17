New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV): With the launch of an online e-Commerce platform called Rolloverstock, Federal SoftSystems attempts to revolutionise the large-scale sale and purchase of various leftover and surplus products at huge discounts.The pandemic witnessed many wholesale and retail vendors struggle to sell their leftover and surplus stock. Rising to the occasion, Federal Soft Systems (FSS) Inc. has come up with an online e-Commerce platform - Rolloverstock - that connects sellers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers to sell and purchase bulk quantities of such leftover and surplus stock of a wide range of products at a reasonable cost.

Launching the one-of-its-kind online liquidation marketplace platform at Taj Wellington Mews on May 14, Kishore Kapuveedhi, Managing Director of FSS, said that their latest product Rolloverstock - shall turn out to be a huge competitor for e-Commerce platforms across the nation. The event saw the participation of CK Kumaravel, the CEO and co-founder of Naturals; Gopinath, television anchor, moderator and entrepreneur; and Sanjay Mishra, actor cum the brand ambassador of Rolloverstock, as the chief guests.

Speaking about the exclusive involvement of 200 resources in the expansion of the service, Kishore Kupaveedhi, Managing Director of Federal Soft Systems said,"Rolloverstock provides a platform for sellers to create their own online store and sell items instantly. Vendors may use it to develop and scale up their online store operations, allowing them to broaden their commercial reach, promote and advertise their product offerings while having complete access to their store."

Speaking of their unique selling point, Kishore Kumar Yedam, CEO of FSS, said that Rolloverstock is all about bulk sales at discounted rates wherein a buyer can save more money and time by directly purchasing the products on the platform or mobile application made available in android and iOS versions.

Kishore Kumar Yedem further added, "During the pandemic, I came across many vendors who were struggling to sell products like sanitisers, masks, tablets and T-shirts which were produced on a large scale. Also, many buyers looking to order a huge volume of such items had to travel longer distances from tier 2 and tier 3 cities to wholesale markets in tier 1 cities. To cut through such hassles, we have launched Rolloverstock with the support of a robust team to handle the logistics."

Unlike some giant e-Commerce platforms, Kishore said that their platform does not have a cap on the quantity and allows every buyer to buy unlimitedly. According to him, this feature makes both the buyer and the seller happy customers of Rolloverstock, which is one of the 17 products acquired by FSS during the pandemic.

Having onboarded over 2,000 vendors from the southern states within a week, the CEO exuded confidence that the platform would be a hit among the middle-class audience, and they would soon penetrate the market in the northern states.

