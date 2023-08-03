Tokens to kick off the next bull run - Stepn, Vechain and Pomerdoge

New Delhi [India], August 3: STEPN (GMT), VeChain (VET), and Pomerdoge (POMD) are the names to watch as we gear up for the next bull run in crypto. Each carving out its unique niche, they are the front-runners in an evolving crypto landscape. With compelling use cases, robust ecosystems, and vibrant communities, these tokens are set to shatter market expectations. Don't just stand by the sidelines; delve into their journey today, and be part of the imminent wave of crypto growth.

Fueling the Bull Run: Unveiling STEPN (GMT) and Its Investment ProspectsTake a deep dive into STEPN (GMT), a unique player in the crypto sphere. This Web3 NFT lifestyle game, the first of its kind, rewards users with Stepn tokens for their physical activities. It's not just a game; it's a revolution that merges health, finance, and blockchain.

STEPN's innovative model has earned it a 2,000% return since its launch, showing its tremendous investment potential. This game, unlike typical P2E games, encourages physical movement - the more you walk or run, the more Stepn tokens you earn.

Being based on the Solana blockchain, it offers a seamless user experience and a bustling marketplace for in-game assets. With an impressive $215M market cap and growing user base, STEPN is gearing up to lead the next bull run.

VeChain: An Underappreciated Crypto With Real-World UsesA silent contender, VeChain (VET) has carved its position among the top 25 cryptocurrencies, despite losing 40% of its value since April. VeChain stands out among other cryptos with its tangible use cases.

The main goal of VeChain is to build a trust-free business ecosystem for transparent information flow. It enables users to track products and ensure their quality. One example includes a Chinese dog food manufacturer verifying ingredient claims via VeChain's blockchain.

VeChain's influence extends to high-profile partnerships, such as with Walmart, using its blockchain to streamline supply chain management in China.

VeChain's integration with IoT and DLT technologies showcases innovation potential in the global economy. With its significant uses and noteworthy partnerships, VeChain offers substantial promise. VeChain is worth a look-in.

Pomerdoge: The Flag-Bearer of the Next Crypto Bull RunPomerdoge is sparking interest with its one-of-a-kind play-to-earn gaming concept. It's catching the eyes of investors and gamers, with an audacious forecast of a 4,000% price increase by 2023.

Pomerdoge stands out due to its captivating game, Pomergame. This game offers an engrossing experience, allowing players to attain elite ranks, trade valuable items, and participate in an active marketplace.

The credibility of Pomerdoge is solidified by comprehensive audits from SOLIDPorof and Cyberscope. These audits have bolstered investor confidence and excitement for the launch in September.

Early joiners in Pomerdoge's presale phase, currently priced at 1 POMD = $0.007, have the opportunity to secure an exclusive collection of 7,777 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), amplifying the token's value.

Pomerdoge also brings the thrill of weekly contests, doling out $100,000 in prizes and a grand POMD prize of $50,000. As the launch of Pomerdoge edges closer, the anticipation among gaming and crypto enthusiasts is palpable.

