New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV): Chartered Accountancy is one of the most distinguished professions. This prestigious degree is the toughest goal to achieve, but with patience, tenacity, and unbeatable excellence, these Chartered Accountant entrepreneurs have proven themselves and today have become the most successful professionals of the year.

Their identity is not known yet, but it deserves to be recognized and honoured by people nationwide. Fame Finders have brought the Top 10 Chartered Accountants to the front, who have excelled in the industry and established their names.

The commendable capacity to thrive in adversity and the power to motivate others to grow and reach success is what makes a person an inspiration. Today, Fame Finders Media honours and brings out the motivating success journeys of the top 10 Chartered Accountants, who are the "champions" of their industries.

1. CA (Dr.) Shankar Ghanshyamdas Andani

Dr Shankar Ghanshyamdas Andani is a Chartered Accountant practicing in Ahmednagar-Maharashtra. His firm, M/S Saai and Company is a Chartered Accountancy firm with a registered office in Ahmednagar. For the past 16 years, he has been providing expert accounting, tax, and consultancy services to over 200 trusts, NGOs, temples, mosques, and churches. His dedication and hard work have earned his firm significant assignments from the Collector Office, District Disaster Management Office, and the Municipal Corporation.

In addition to his practice, Dr Andani also has extensive teaching experience. He has served as an Assistant Professor in a Post-Graduation course in commerce, specializing in taxation. To gain in-depth knowledge of international taxation, he has also worked with various tax authorities and firms around the world.

Dr Andani is committed to giving back to the community and offers free tax and accounting consultancy services to those in need. He is an inspiration to all and an example of someone who is dedicated to making a difference.

2. CA Man Mohan Kejriwal

CA. Man Mohan Kejriwal is born & brought up in a small place called Bhiwani(Haryana). Did his Schooling & Graduation also from Bhiwani. He Joined S. R. Batliboi & Co.(ERNST & YOUNG), New Delhi to perusing CA Degree.

Married to CMA. Madhu Kejriwal is also in practice in her own field. He is a senior partner in MANV & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi.

Was nominated as a CO-OPTED member of the Corporate Governance & Corporate Affairs Committee Of the Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India for 2 consecutive years, 2020-2022. Manmohan Kejriwal is actively associated with so many Social & National Organizations Like Bharat Vikas Parishad, All India Vaish Federation. Rajasthani Academy, Rajasthan Millennium Club Etc.

3. CA Kapil Garg

Kapil Garg is a certified chartered accountant from India. He is a dynamic entrepreneur and investor and is the co-founder and Managing Director At Hindon merchantile Limited, and is operating several entities (Mufin Green Finance, BimaPay, Rupeecircle, Mufinconnect, MufinPay).

Hindon merchantile Limited is a Delhi-based company, that envisions to uplift lives by efficiently working towards providing working capital, insurance, and funding micro business loans.

Mufin Green Finance is working towards a carbon credit project which aligns with the UN's sustainable development goals.

BimaPay is a unified digital lending platform that facilitates personal loans for insurance premium payments.

Rupeecircle is a P2P lending platform connecting credit-worthy borrowers with investors looking for high returns on their investments.

Mufinconnect provides dedicated API integration which is easy to use, well documented, and takes care of unresolved bugs.

MufinPay is in process of integration for various banks, API, and certification of Super APP, which will be used for various cross-sell products to B2B2C.

4. CA Geetika Shrivastava

CA Geetika Shrivastava is an Executive Partner at Tattvam Group. Tattvam is a leading firm in indirect taxes, valuations and accounting and assurance. Tattvam represents a 100 members team of highly engaged & dedicated professionals including Advocates, Chartered Accountants & Graduates. It caters to many big Indian corporates and MNCs.

C A Geetika has an experience of more than a decade in indirect tax litigation and advisory. She has also worked with the Government of India for GST implementation.

5. CA Atul Agarwal

CA Atul Agrawal is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India with more than 25 years of experience. He has gained expertise in diverse fields, including Auditing, taxation, accounting, financial analysis, and risk management. In conjunction with working on financial management, corporate negotiations, financial control, business planning, and due diligence, he is also an Associate Member of CPA Australia.

To give wings to his determination and proficiency, he is now pursuing his entrepreneurial dreams with his firm M/s A A A M & CO LLP, a category I firm with expertise in internal audit, company law matters, statutory and concurrent audits of banks, direct tax laws, GST, and other related advisory services.

He has also been a Vice Chairman of the ICAI's CIRC (2021-22), A member of the CIRC of the ICAI's Executive Committee (2019-22), and Chairman of the CIRC of ICAI's Research Committee (2021-22).

6. CA Deendayal Agarwal

CA Deendayal Agarwal is the chairman of the CSR Research Foundation (CSRRF), which focuses on corporate social responsibility in the areas of women's healthcare, cleanliness, gender sensitivity, and empowerment (awareness, affordability and availability of sanitary napkins).

Under Agarwal's leadership and with the backing of several state governments, PSUs, and private groups, CSRRF has raised awareness and installed numerous free sanitary napkin vending machines in various Delhi-NCR universities and schools. It has benefited and educated over 1.5 lakh females throughout the state.

Agarwal has over two decades of consulting experience in banking, media, academia, and non-governmental organizations in the areas of women's empowerment, environmental protection, poor upliftment, water conservation, and so on. He served on The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) for two consecutive terms, 2007-2010 and 2010-2013. For the period 2016-2019, he was nominated by the Government of India as a government nominee non-official independent director at the Bank of Maharashtra.

D D Agarwal also established India's first aid awareness IVR helpline service in order to provide timely medical assistance, avert additional harm, and save lives.

7. CA Parin Somani

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is a multifaceted personality with numerous degrees and a world book of record achievements. Amongst her great achievements is her qualification in Chartered Accountancy. More than two decades ago Prof. Dr Parin Somani was working for Lloyds Banking Group for over twenty-four years. Through her designation, she has helped a multitude of people in their financial affairs. Through her experiences as a chartered accountant Prof. Dr Parin Somani has facilitated individuals to manage their finances, save resources, invest wisely, and spend sensibly.

Parin expertise is currently utilized within the humanitarian work she carries out for global societal betterment within governmental and non-governmental organizations. In addition, having travelled to 117 countries around the world, Prof. Dr Parin Somani is contributing to societal progression on large global platforms, to educate communities by utilizing her financial experience through educational, inspirational, and motivational speaking and writing.

8. CA Pitam Goel

Pitam Goel is a Chartered Accountant- an alumnus of ICAI. He is a registered valuer who has a Diploma in Information System Audit. The leader's area of expertise is GST Advisory, Compliance and Audit, Valuation and financing, and Due Diligence & Compliance Review. He owns over a decade of corporate experience in the field of valuation Advisory/ compliance, Indirect Taxes, Business Financing & Due Diligence/ Business Advisory.

After acquiring an extensive experience in corporate space, he decided to venture into the field with his own firm- TATTVAM & Co. At the company, he supervises providing services related to Business/Financial Planning, Leveraged Fund Raising, Asset Management & Financial Modeling. His friends- Gaurav Saraf and Tusha Aggarwal, joined in later with the company to support his motto to revamp the industry with out-of-the-box products and services.

9. CA Shiv Kumar Singhal

CA Shiv Kumar Singhal is a versatile, result-driven professional with significant experience of nearly 20 years in Business and Project Advisory for various national and global organizations.

He is an entrepreneur by passion and has initiated multiple startups in education, skilling and employment domains. He has inspired and guided thousands of students, youth and young entrepreneurs to create success in their lives. He is continuously working to support various segments of society in many ways.

He carries exceptional analytical, innovative and inter-personnel skills with a strong record of achievements and skills in delivering the subject matter.

A prominent speaker at various professional and business platforms viz. ICAI, ICMAI, Corporates, and PSUs on multiple topics connected to Sustainability, Productivity and Growth.

He has been awarded by many prominent personalities in India for his outstanding work and contribution to the business community.

10. CA Tarun Kumar

A chartered accountant by profession and graduate from SRCC, Tarun Kumar is living his passion for serving the startup ecosystem. He is a Former Consultant at the Ministry of Finance and is currently running a CA firm.

He is a Startup Mentor at IIT Mumbai and a Jury member at Piranha Tank, JMI, and a patron member of the MSME Development Forum.

Working with government and startups on various fronts, he aims to help a maximum number of startups, thereby helping the nation attain a robust growth rate and fulfill the dream of a trillion-dollar economy in the upcoming years.

