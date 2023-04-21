Eid ul-Fitr, also called just Eid, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is the first day of the month of Shawwal. On this day, Muslims around the world gather together and offer prayers. Eid is the perfect time to enjoy with family and friends and indulge in several delicious Eid savouries and desserts. Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as ‘Sweet Eid’ or Meethi Eid because of the variety of sweet dishes consumed on this occasion, celebrating the happy end of Ramadan. In 2023, Ramadan began on Thursday, March 23; hence, it will end on Friday, April 21. This means Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, in India. On this festive occasion, let’s check out some traditional sweet dishes prepared during Eid celebrations in India. Latest Mehndi Designs for Eid ul-Fitr 2023: Indian Mehendi Patterns & Henna Designs To Apply on Front and Back Hand Ahead of Eid Celebrations.

Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Sheer khurma is a vermicelli pudding prepared by Muslims on Eid ul-Fitr and Eid al-Adha and is a mandatory dish made on Eid. It is a traditional Muslim festive dessert that is made during festivities. It is similar to shemai, a Bangladeshi dessert. The Persian word ‘sheer’ means milk, and ‘khurma’ means dates and is prepared with vermicelli and milk. Make sure you taste this exquisite dish this time.

Seviyan

Seviyan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Seviyan or Sewaiya, is a common dessert that is made in every household in India. It is one of the most-made sweets during Eid. The dish is made by roasting sevai (vermicelli) in ghee and milk and served with crumbled khoya and elaichi dana.

Saffron-Rose Phirni

Saffron-Rose Phirni (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Flavoured drinks and desserts are also famous during Eid celebrations. Some of the famous ones include saffron-rose phirni which is a thick and delicious treat that is best enjoyed chilled.

Halwa

Khoya Kulfi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Halwa is a common dish made in every household in India, irrespective of religion. During Eid, halwa is usually made from flour, butter, liquid oil, saffron, rosewater, milk, and cocoa powder and sweetened with sugar or jaggery. The texture of the dish may vary semolina-based halva's texture can be very buttery and moist, while sesame-based halva is drier and more crumbly. It is served hot and is a perfect sweet dish to relish.

Khoya Kulfi

Sooji Halwa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Khoya Kulfi is a traditional sweet dish that makes the Eid festivities even sweeter! This is one of the best desserts to beat the blistering heat. The creamy and sweet taste of the dish will go perfectly with your Eid feast.

