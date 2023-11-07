ATK

New Delhi [India], November 7: There are many top hair transplant clinics today, catering to both men and women who may experience hair loss due to various reasons and in various forms. Since hair loss can negatively impact one's appearance, solutions are sought after.

Today, there are various techniques, including FUE, being applied to address these issues, tailored to individuals to provide solutions to hair problems. A correctly performed procedure can help individuals achieve the strong and healthy hair they've always dreamed of.

Knowing the best hair transplant clinics can often provide individuals with an idea of preferred hair transplant methods. So, below, you can find some of the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

The Best Hair Transplant Clinics in TurkeyThere are numerous top hair transplant clinics in Istanbul, Turkey. For those who want to get a general idea of what they are, here is a list:

1-Este Favor Hair Transplant ClinicEste Favor Hair Clinic, among the best hair transplant clinics, is recognized as an establishment providing services at international standards and is considered the top hair transplant provider in Turkey. The clinic has gained prestige as one of Turkey's leading hair clinics, known for its high-quality services and innovative approaches. Additionally, patented hair transplant techniques result in a 99% hair retention rate. Este Favor is prominently listed among the best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul.

2-AsmedDr. Koray Erdogan, an expert in FUE hair transplant technologies, leads the ASMED Hair Clinic. Result-oriented treatment plans and first-class services have significantly contributed to ASMED Hair Clinic's recognition in the best hair transplant clinic list. Furthermore, the clinic has a robotic scanning system for placement, which greatly reduces the risk of graft damage.

3-Dr. Resul Yaman Hair ClinicResul Yaman, one of Turkey's best hair transplant doctors, is recognized as one of the leading hair transplant experts in Turkey. His clinic has gained fame for providing guaranteed results using the latest and innovative hair transplant techniques. The modified FUE-Yaman implanter, an exciting tool developed by Dr. Resul Yaman, minimizes contact between hair grafts and the doctor's tool and the patient's skin.

4-Terziler Hair ClinicTerziler Hair Clinic is known for its experienced team, delivering first-class results and providing services at international service standards. The clinic specializes in offering minimally invasive treatments that provide seamless results. If you're looking to get a hair transplant and wondering about the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, Terziler Hair Clinic is one of them.

5-HLCHLC Clinic is a renowned hair clinic with a strong work ethic in the field, using advanced technology and a team of expert doctors. The doctors at HLC are dedicated to providing the highest hair grafting results to patients. Hair transplant methods are applied in a highly personalized manner, yielding successful and satisfying results.

6-Dr. Serkan Aygin Hair Transplant ClinicDr. Serkan Aygin is a well-known hair transplant specialist with over 20 years of experience in the hair restoration industry, having successfully treated thousands of patients from all over the world. He was awarded the Best Hair Transplant Doctor in 2019. Most importantly, his clinic offers beard, eyebrow, and hair transplant treatments.

7-Smile Hair ClinicSmile Hair Clinic operates as a leading provider of hair transplant services in Turkey. Based in Istanbul, this hair clinic is known for techniques such as DHI and Sapphire. The team at Smile Hair Clinic specializes in FUE techniques, especially for achieving effective results. If you are considering hair transplants in Istanbul, this clinic is one of the options.

8-AHD Dr. Hakan Doganay established AHD Hair Clinic based on his deep knowledge, experience, and expertise in the hair transplant industry. The clinic is known for result-oriented hair transplant treatments. They offer personalized solutions to match the desires, expectations, and conditions of each patient. AHD Clinic serves many patients as one of Turkey's best hair transplant clinics.

9-Cosmedica ClinicCosmedica Clinic is known as a clinic specializing in hair transplant and often offers various hair transplant techniques such as FUE, DHI, and Sapphire. Dr. Levent Acar, the clinic's director, is one of Turkey's most recognized and experienced hair transplant doctors. If you are wondering which are the best hair transplant clinics, this clinic is one of the addresses to consider.

10-PekinerPekiner is known as a clinic specializing in various hair transplant techniques like FUE and DHI in Turkey. The clinic excels in providing personalized treatment and proper care throughout all stages of treatment and recovery. It can be one of the choices for those seeking solutions for severe baldness issues.

11-ClinicanaClinicana is a clinic successfully performing Perkutan implants and applying Sapphire and FUE hair transplant procedures. They offer a unique technique that allows natural hair transplant results. The clinic offers different hair treatment options, such as beard, eyebrow, mustache, and hair transplants, among the best hair transplant clinics.

12-EsteworldThis hair clinic has become a destination of choice for patients seeking luxurious hair transplant services in Turkey. The clinic's doctors apply DHI and FUE hair transplant techniques. Additionally, the clinic has earned a significant reputation for providing high-quality services. Therefore, it is one of the most preferred hair transplant clinics.

13-Estenove Hair Transplant ClinicEstenove Hair Transplant Clinic is another hair clinic listed among Turkey's best hair transplant clinics. If you plan to have your hair transplant from this clinic in our country, it allows you to choose from various methods to achieve the results you desire.

Additionally, Estenove has offered top-quality hair transplant services globally to more than 20 different countries. They also perform beard and eyebrow transplants.

14-Transmed ClinicTransmed Clinic has been providing excellent results and perfect hairlines with hair transplant procedures since 1995. The clinic specializes in various hair restoration techniques. Constant research supports the clinic's ability to provide patients with the most innovative solutions, making it one of the best hair transplant doctors to achieve the best results tailored to individual expectations and needs.

15-DrTThis clinic, listed in Turkey's best hair transplant clinic list, has been providing top-quality services to patients since 1998. Turkish health authorities have licensed this hair clinic with a JCI certificate. Additionally, the doctors at the clinic have international certificates in their respective fields.

16-CapilClinicCapilClinic is one of Turkey's most recognized and largest hair transplant clinics, providing services by renowned doctors specialized in different areas. Many people from various countries visit this clinic to receive impressive treatments, particularly for extreme baldness issues.

17-Elite Hair TransplantIf you're in search of contemporary top hair transplant clinics in Turkey, this hair clinic is an excellent choice. The clinic is dedicated to providing superior quality results, earning a reputation as a reputable and reliable hair clinic through its approach.

18-Estetik InternationalEstetik International is an aesthetic and beauty clinic founded by the famous Dr. Bulent Cihantimur in 1999. It operates in six different service clinics in Istanbul and a separate location in Bursa, Byomed Medical Clinic.

For over 20 years, Estetik International, led by Dr. Bulent Cihantimur and his team, has been helping patients achieve the results they desire by providing the latest technology and effective cosmetic treatments.

What is Hair Transplantation? Is Turkey the Best for Hair Transplants?Hair transplantation represents a natural and permanent solution to the problem of thinning and baldness for individuals experiencing hair loss. This procedure is based on the microsurgical transplantation of healthy hair follicles to areas with no active hair roots, commonly referred to as hair transplantation.

In this method practiced by the best hair transplant clinics, the patient's own healthy hair is added to the areas affected by hair loss. Hair transplantation is completely planned and executed according to individual needs. During the hair transplantation operation, typically, healthy hair roots are harvested from the back of the head, and special channels are created to implant them in areas with thinning or complete hair loss.

The primary goal is to ensure that the transplanted area appears naturally and permanently covered with hair, making it difficult for others to discern that the procedure has been performed. In reality, hair transplantation involves a minor surgical procedure, so it is safest when performed in a hospital setting by expert and experienced doctors and a team.

The hair transplantation procedure provides individuals with the opportunity to regain their hair in a permanent and natural-looking manner, using modern medical practices to offer a comfortable and natural appearance. It is a significant surgical procedure conducted by Turkey's best hair transplant clinics, and it is recommended to be carried out in a hospital setting to minimize any potential risks associated with the procedure.

The procedure should ideally be performed by well-trained and experienced plastic surgeons who are critical to achieving the best results. When the appropriate technique is used, the success rate of a hair transplantation procedure is quite high. It is of great importance to implant the hair at the correct distance, angle, and density to achieve a natural appearance in bald areas.

What Are the Best and Newest Hair Transplantation Methods?Today, many methods are employed by the best hair transplant places, and one of them is FUT. It was one of the most popular methods until the early 2000s and is still used frequently. However, advancements in technology and the emergence of new methods have reduced the use of the FUT technique.

The FUT technique, applied by the best hair transplant clinics, is one of the oldest among hair transplant methods. In this method, hair follicles are extracted from the area where they will be used for transplantation, which is typically the strip of skin between the two ears at the back of the head, along with the skin layer.

After removing a three-square-centimeter skin layer completely, the hair follicles from this area are collected by nurses and then transplanted to the area where the procedure will be performed. The advantage of this technique, practiced by the best hair transplant clinics, is that it allows for faster hair transplantation as hair follicles are collected collectively.

FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction)In the last 15 years, the most prominent and innovatively advanced hair transplant technique is known as the FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) Technique. The best FUE hair transplant clinics carry out this method with professionalism. In general, it involves individually extracting hair follicles from the donor area, which is usually the back of the head, between the two ears. Hair follicles are harvested using micromotor devices or manual punches and are then preserved in a special solution in a cold environment.

The FUE Technique, requiring the individual placement of hair follicles, leads to varying procedure times depending on the number of hair follicles that need to be transplanted. Despite the potential drawback of longer procedure times, this method is preferred for its advantages, such as faster recovery and the absence of visible post-operative scars.

DHI (Direct Hair Implantation)The Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) method, carried out by the best DHI hair transplant clinics, is a technique that directly performs hair transplantation, as the name suggests. It is one of the most recently developed methods in the field of hair transplantation. The DHI method is used in conjunction with the FUE technique. The hair follicles obtained through the FUE technique are then transplanted using the DHI method. What sets it apart from FUE is its ability to open hair canals and perform hair transplantation simultaneously using a specialized pen.

This minimizes the duration of the procedure while increasing the success rate. Another advantage is that it allows for dense and extensive hair transplants. This method performed by the best hair transplant clinics is not only used for areas experiencing complete hair loss but also for hair thickening purposes.

Which Hair Transplantation Method Should Be Chosen?The number of hair transplantation methods continues to increase. Generally, there are two main methods known and widely used: FUT and FUE. However, these two methods can also be performed in different ways by the best hair transplant clinics. Both procedures involve the transplantation of live hair follicles under local anesthesia. The key difference between these two methods is where the hair follicles are harvested.

In the first method, hair follicles are taken from the area between the two ears, which may leave a permanent scar in a linear shape. In the other method, hair follicles are taken from the back of the head and are then transplanted to the recipient area without leaving any visible scar.

The choice of the best hair transplant method depends on several factors, including the level of hair loss, the location of the donor area, and other individual factors, and it is determined by a hair transplant specialist. Additionally, the reason for hair loss and post-procedure expectations may vary from person to person. Therefore, the best hair transplant doctors may recommend a specific method based on individual circumstances.

Moreover, some individuals may express a preference for a specific method, such as FUE. Therefore, there is no one-size-fits-all approach, and the application of these methods can vary from person to person. However, regardless of the method chosen, they are always applied carefully and correctly by professionals.

How Much Do Hair Transplants Cost in Turkey? What Are the Hair Transplant Packages in Turkey?What are the hair transplant costs in Turkey? If you're considering getting a hair transplant, it's important to know that the costs can vary from person to person. The cost of a hair transplant can depend on factors such as the number of grafts to be transplanted and the chosen method, which may differ for each individual. These factors can influence the overall cost. Therefore, in general, the cost information can be provided to individuals after they provide the necessary details by getting in touch with the clinics.

However, hair transplant costs in Turkey are generally reasonable and are performed by expert physicians. Various techniques, including FUT, FUE, and DHI, can be applied, and the cost may vary depending on the clinic. If you wish to have a hair transplant and achieve livelier and fuller hair, thereby altering your appearance, you can consider getting a hair transplant.

