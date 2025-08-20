VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Exploring America is everyone's dream, but most people also know that it can be an expensive trip. However, there are beautiful and adventurous places in America that you can explore within your budget. With that taken care of, another thing that you must buy before your American journey is travel medical insurance from a trusted insurer.

Also Read | Lavender Marriages Are Back on the Rise: Exploring the Cultural and Historical Impact of Heterosexual Marriage and Why It Is Still Relevant Among LGBTQs.

As established, the USA is an expensive place, and foreign trips can be unpredictable if you are going for the first time. Thus, it is wise to safeguard yourself against any financial and medical emergency by getting travel insurance for the USA from India before you board your flight.

Best Affordable Places to Visit in the USA

Also Read | Who is Mateo Silvetti? Meet the 19-Year-Old Footballer Who Has Joined Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami From Star Argentina Footballer’s Boyhood Club Newell’s Old Boys.

The Grand Canyon, Arizona

The Grand Canyon is a place on everyone's bucket list, and the best part is that you can visit it within a budget. It offers beautiful natural scenery to explore, along with several adventurous activities. You can camp at the national park and enjoy nature from up close.

Trekking in the Grand Canyon's terrain is another adventure that will give you a thrill. Moreover, if you want to explore the national parks thoroughly, you can come on free entrance days.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

The joy of exploring Colorado Springs can be enjoyed with both family and friends. You can start your trip by exploring the exotic wildlife at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Then move forward by taking an adventure open-air chair-lift ride up to the mountains.

You can also enjoy natural beauty by taking a slow walk at the Garden of the Gods Nature Centre. If you are travelling with kids, do make sure to take them on a fun adventure to the Ghost Town Museum and the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource.

Miami, Florida

Miami is known to be a bit expensive, but it totally depends on how you want to spend your time. You can have budget adventures and enjoy several things. For example, you can explore Miami beaches and seafood on a budget and then move to the Everglades. Just make sure you have travel medical insurance for safety against injuries in case you choose to enjoy adventurous water activities.

Fairbanks, Alaska

Want to enjoy the American winter? Then you must visit Fairbanks in Alaska. From beautiful northern lights to chilly winter days, you can experience a different world here. You can also visit Pioneer Park, where you can see historic buildings that house museums and shops.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia is a hidden gem of America that can be explored on a budget. It features some of the best food joints, offering true American cuisine, and also showcases beautiful art spaces. You can also go on food walks, art walks and stand-up comedy shows to enjoy a great time all on a budget.

Houston, Texas

Another great budget-friendly option in the USA is Houston. Located in Texas, this place offers a wealth of beauty and adventure to explore. You can feel the southern hospitality and the sense of happiness as you enter Houston, as it is a multicultural city that welcomes everyone.

Moreover, if you and your kids are up for some space adventure, then you can go to the NASA centre here and create some of the best memories of your life. Just make sure that you have travel insurance for the USA from India itself before going on any adventure.

Waco, Texas

Waco is another budget-friendly place in Texas that you must visit. It is the best place to enjoy some cosy and casual time in the USA. You can start by visiting Cameron Park, where you can hike and enjoy quiet time with a riverside view. Then explore the Magnolia Market grounds and free garden area to soak in the natural beauty.

Sarasota, Florida

If you are interested in nature and plants, consider a budget-friendly trip to Sarasota in Florida. It is famous for botanical tourism as you can find several gardens here that house an exotic collection of orchids and epiphytes. It is a beautiful retreating place if you want some peace from your fast-paced life.

Get Your USA Trip Insured With TATA AIG Travel Insurance

Travelling to an expensive destination like the USA comes with several travel expenditures, and any additional emergency costs can quickly deplete your bank balance. However, if you buy travel insurance for the USA from India with TATA AIG, you can safeguard your entire trip.

Their travel medical insurance covers the cost of accidental or illness expenses, third-party liability, delayed flights, baggage, and trip cancellation if you cannot make the trip due to any personal emergency.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)