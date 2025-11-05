VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: The landscape of modern entrepreneurship is being shaped by a new generation of leaders who combine innovation, vision, and social impact. These individuals are not only building successful ventures but also redefining how business contributes to progress. From defence technology and digital marketing to education, fashion, and finance, each entrepreneur featured here brings a distinct approach to solving real-world challenges. Their stories highlight determination, creativity, and purpose-driven growth. Together, they represent the spirit of India's evolving business ecosystem, one that is bold, diverse, and future ready.

Pushkal Vijay Dwivedi

Wing Commander (Dr.) Pushkal Vijay Dwivedi exemplifies India's blend of service and innovation. After 21 years in the Indian Air Force, where he held key roles in policy, intelligence, and special operations, he transitioned into defence entrepreneurship. He now leads three cutting-edge firms -- Dhruv Energy Pvt. Ltd. (a DRDO partner), Garud Tactical, and Kavach Defence -- advancing India's tactical technology and training sectors. As Director-General of Bhartiya Shiksha Anusandhan Parishad, he pioneered "Self-Defence Science" (Aatm-Raksha Vigyan) for schools and founded Kalki Sena, a civil-defence initiative that earned global recognition. With a doctorate in Quantum Weapons, Dr. Pushkal Dwivedi continues to drive innovation, education, and national progress with his visionary leadership. His forthcoming projects in Humanoids, Directed-Energy Weapons, AI-Driven Drones, and Quantum Communications are poised to usher in a new era of transformation in India's defence production sector.

Dr. Rishikesh Tewari

Dr. Rishikesh Tewari, a renowned Indian author, professor, and linguist, is the founder of Rishi's English Club and President of Angel's International University. Widely celebrated for his contributions to English literature and education, he has received multiple honors, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in English Literature and Linguistics from the University of Oxford. Recently, Dr. Tewari added four prestigious titles to his legacy -- the Sahitya Sparsh Award 2026, Legacy of Literature Award 2025, The Rise Insight Award 2025, and Best Pensmith Award 2025. As a Best Indian English Author of the Year 2025, his dedication and impact continue to inspire scholars and readers worldwide, marking him as a true torchbearer of literary excellence.

Umar Tyagi

Umar Tyagi, also known as Umar Abdulla, is a young digital entrepreneur from Seohara, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. He is the CEO and Founder of Tyagi Media DMA, one of the region's fastest-growing digital marketing agencies. Beyond business, Umar leads Humsafar Political Solutions, an election campaign management agency specializing in political branding and strategy. He also owns Humsafar Water, known for its motto, "Pure Water, Pure Trust." Through his ventures, Umar blends innovation, leadership, and social impact, setting a strong example for India's youth. His journey from a small town to becoming a multi-domain entrepreneur reflects determination, creativity, and a forward-thinking vision that continues to shape the digital and political landscape.

Manobal Maharathi Glamika

Manobal Maharathi Glamika is India's leading Mindpower, Performance, and Success Coaches and Founder of Manobal Maharath Services. She is Chhattisgarh's first Success Principles Trainer, certified by Jack Canfield, and India's first Transgender Memory Trainer, certified by the Indian Memory Sports Council. A dynamic TEDx Speaker, certified Life Coach, Counsellor, and Healer, Ms. Glamika Patel is dedicated to helping individuals master their minds, unlock their hidden potential, and achieve excellence in every area of life.

Recipient of over 20 prestigious awards, she inspires transformation through her training sessions based on science and spirituality. Passionate about entrepreneurship and youth empowerment, she mentors students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs to build a strong growth mindset, embrace innovation, and create success with clarity and confidence. Her vision and leadership make her a true pioneer shaping India's next generation of achievers and business leaders.

Ms. Nidhi Saxena

The Trade Bond is a trusted SEBI-registered advisory firm that offers expert guidance across various market segments. With over 6 years of experience in the financial markets, The Trade Bond offers well-researched insights and trading support to help traders and investors to navigate through difficult market conditions. Also, we help new and experienced investors to make informed decisions. Coming to our services, we offer Bank Nifty tips, Nifty option and future tips, Stock future tips, Swing trading tips, Option trading tips, Long-term and Short-term trading guidance, Equity intraday trading tips, and financial planning. Our each service is backed by detailed market analysis and well-structured market insights that suit different trading styles. The Trade Bond is led by Ms. Nidhi Saxena, an experienced SEBI-registered Investment Advisor with over 12+ years of expertise in market research, investment planning, and also wealth management. This ensures professional and reliable financial guidance for every client.

Roshan Samuel Ambler

Roshan Samuel Ambler, Founder and Head of Growth at Go Lead Digital, is a self-skilled digital marketer and entrepreneur with over 12 years of experience in SEO, content marketing, and growth strategy. What began as a self-taught passion evolved into a full-service agency helping more than 200 businesses grow online. Roshan left his full-time job in May 2018 to build GoLeadDigital.com, now one of Mumbai's trusted digital agencies. A part-time blogger and corporate trainer, he continues to guide businesses with practical strategies. Nicknamed the "SEO King" by clients and colleagues for his passion and consistent results, he was part of the group that pioneered India's first Digital Marketing Day and continues to help brands grow through effective SEO.

Tarun Kathpalia

Tarun Kathpalia, Business Head - Training at Siliconuniv, is a visionary leader dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through innovative, future-ready learning solutions. With a strong background in IT and corporate training, he focuses on bridging academic knowledge with real-world business challenges to drive performance and growth. At Siliconuniv, Tarun leads the IT-Training division, designing programs that align with industry needs and prepare learners for success in a fast-changing world. Guided by his belief that "every great organization begins with a spark of learning," Tarun continues to inspire transformation through education. His leadership reflects a deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders and innovators through continuous learning and purposeful growth.

Rakshith M Rajendra

Catalyst and Forge, a Bengaluru-based startup founded by Rakshith M Rajendra--an MBA graduate from the U.S. and certified entrepreneur from Harvard Business School--is empowering India's emerging entrepreneurs with AI-powered business systems. At a time when economic uncertainty and career dissatisfaction are on the rise, Catalyst and Forge offers a practical alternative: independence through entrepreneurship. The platform combines their High Performance Business Stack designed for High revenue Growth, 168 proven business frameworks with 120+ powerfulAI prompts, enabling individuals to build 6-7 figure income streams without the need for coding, funding, or a formal MBA.

Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma is the founder of Seospidy, a leading digital marketing and web development company based in India. With years of experience in SEO, web design, and online branding, Rahul has helped hundreds of businesses establish a strong digital presence. Under his leadership, Seospidy has become known for delivering result-driven strategies, creative web solutions, and measurable growth for clients across industries. Rahul's vision is to make high-quality digital marketing accessible to startups and enterprises alike, empowering them to thrive in an increasingly competitive online space. His focus on innovation, transparency, and client success continues to position Seospidy as a trusted partner in the digital transformation journey.

Gagan Sharma

Gagan Sharma is the founder of Sanskriti Styles Studio, a contemporary fashion label rooted in India's rich cultural heritage. With a passion for blending tradition and modern aesthetics, Gagan has built the brand into a hub for timeless yet trend-forward designs. Sanskriti Styles Studio focuses on handcrafted pieces that celebrate Indian craftsmanship while appealing to global tastes. Under Gagan's leadership, the studio has become known for its attention to detail, sustainable practices, and ability to redefine ethnic wear for the modern generation. Each collection reflects Gagan's vision of honoring India's artistry while embracing innovation--making Sanskriti Styles Studio a name that represents elegance, authenticity, and creative excellence in today's evolving fashion landscape.

