New Delhi [India], February 10: Watching your favourite movies on a streaming platform is a must. Many new films will be released on OTT platforms. For movie lovers, streaming platforms are the best choice to make their time worth watching fantastic lists of movies. So, you can watch the masterpiece movies on Zee5 with a proper subscription. Mostly, Zee5 is the best platform for delivering quality movies to watch. This streaming platform lets users sign in and subscribe to watch the masterpiece movies. Movie lovers, kindly watch some of the masterpiece collections available on Zee5.

Despatch

It is one of the best movies available on Zee5 and worth watching for Kanu Behl's direction. This movie has a solid performance by the lead actors and delivers fantastic work. If you wish to watch crime movies with a thoughtful story, it is worth it. With an engaging screenplay and writing style, he made everyone sit at the seat edge and watch. Everyone's acting performance is fantastic, and there is applause for their work. With a subscription, you will watch Despatch, one of the best movies available on Zee5.

Hisaab Barabar

This compelling Hindi-language social drama movie has a nice investigation until the end. This movie was directed by Ashwni Dhir and acted by R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. This film is a box office bomb, and you will watch this movie at Zee5 with a subscription. With a subscription, this is one of the best movies to watch on Zee5. The story is gripping, and the investigation begins after financial scams and corruption occur in everyday citizen life. It is worth watching movies in the year 2024 on the big screen. If you missed the theatre experience, don't worry.

The Sabarmati Report

Among many other thought-provoking movies available on Zee5, The Sabarmati Report is a must-watch. With mixed reviews, the box office collection is vast. Those who want to get the realism of journalism with political drama must watch this movie in Zee5. This movie is a gem in Indian cinema, and it tells the truth about politics. Casts like Vikrant Massey, Rasshi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra did their job well in this movie. Among other films listed in Zee5, it is the most watched movie by everyone. For its gripping screenplay, the movie is about actual incidents to tell and know the truth about the Sabarmati Express train incident.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

If you wish to explore crime movies in Zee5, Chup is a must-watch list. This movie is a sure-shot thriller concept to watch. Director R. Balki delivered this masterpiece crime-based thriller movie with Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is a must-watch for thriller-based movies in Zee5 to witness the emotions and thriller concept. You can watch the same kind of best movies on Zee5 with a subscription.

NET

For the Telugu audience, NET is one of the best movies available on Zee5, and they subscribe to watch it. The response to this movie is positive, and some criticism has been revealed. The characterization and the story are gripping and worth watching to investigate thrillers about online webcam scams. If you want to watch this movie, it is now available on Zee5. Avika Gor and Vishwadev, in the lead roles, performed well.

The Kerala Story

Based on the best content and scripts among the movies in Bollywood, The Kerala Story is a must-watch. Director Sudipto Sen conveyed this masterpiece script with a cast that includes Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, and more. The film has many elements, such as an intense thriller about the Muslim community. It is one of the best movies to watch on Zee5 and spend time with family.

Raghu Thatha

It is one of the best Tamil movies on Zee5 to watch. This movie is a period comedy-drama with a strong message about language politics. This movie is undoubtedly the best because of the strong acting by Keerthy Suresh and other great actors. The director nicely conveyed this masterpiece comedy period drama.

The Signature

The Signature is a strong addition to the best movies on ZEE5. Gajendra Ahire, a well-known director, leads this project. The story focuses on love, sacrifice, and strength, leaving a deep connection with viewers. Anupam Kher shows great skill in his role, and Mahima Chaudhry returns with a performance that stays in the mind. The film shows human feelings in a way that pulls the audience into the story. Its screenplay, visuals, and music work together to create a powerful experience. This movie is a great choice for anyone who enjoys stories with strong emotions and excellent acting.

Movie lovers are sure to spend their time watching these masterpieces, and box-office hit movies which are available on Zee5. These are just a few movies discussed above, but you can watch many film genres at a single destination, the Zee5 network.

