Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: Toyobo MC Corporation, a renowned name in the global Reverse Osmosis (RO) industry, has officially made its debut in the Indian market by introducing its Spiral Wound RO Membranes. The product was launched in collaboration with BI Marketing and Services Pvt. Ltd., a key player in the water treatment sector under the HECS Group. The grand event took place at The Hilton Chennai, marking a significant step forward in addressing India's growing water treatment needs.

The launch event included a technical seminar that gathered experts and industry leaders from both India and around the globe. Discussions covered a range of topics, including the latest advances in RO membrane technology, solutions for water scarcity, and strategies to reduce industrial water consumption through recycling and zero liquid discharge systems.

Addressing Water Challenges in Industrial Sectors

H. Shankar, Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL), was the event's chief guest and delivered an impactful keynote address. He underscored the urgent need for efficient water recycling systems, particularly in industries such as petroleum and manufacturing, where water usage is extensive. Shankar highlighted the initiatives already undertaken by CPCL to minimize water consumption through innovative wastewater treatment solutions.

Expert Insights into RO Technology

The technical session, chaired by Eisenhower Swaminathan (Retd. MD, Saint Gobain, India), featured notable speakers from the water treatment sector. Akihiro Ariji from Toyobo MC Corporation, who is the Hon. Director of the Japanese Desalination Association, provided an in-depth look into the evolution of RO membrane technology and its application in large-scale desalination projects worldwide. Other speakers, including Dr. J.R. Moses, CEO of HECS, focused on the importance of implementing water neutrality practices and using advanced recycling techniques to reduce the environmental footprint of industries that rely heavily on water. Additionally, CPCL's General Manager, V. Sriram, provided an in-depth analysis of CPCL's wastewater treatment systems, which have significantly reduced their reliance on freshwater sources. Breakthrough for India's Water Treatment Sector.

The centrepiece of the event was the official launch of Toyobo MC's Spiral Wound RO Membranes, now available in the Indian market. This product promises to bring a new level of efficiency and sustainability to India's water treatment industry. With its advanced design, the RO membrane is expected to significantly improve wastewater recycling and treatment capabilities across various sectors.

In closing remarks, Koji Tsujino, General Manager of Toyobo MC Corporation, expressed excitement about the company's entry into India and its partnership with BI Marketing. He also outlined plans to expand Toyobo's presence in India and work closely with local partners to tackle the country's water challenges. The event attracted a diverse audience of industry professionals, technical experts, and key stakeholders.

