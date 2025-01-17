HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: TradeBook, a popular trading and investing platform, has officially rebranded as Trackk, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Launched with a vision to make trading and investing smarter, faster, and more accessible, the company rapidly grew into a platform embraced by 130,000 users and processed over $50 million in monthly trading turnover. However, as the team behind TradeBook expanded and the mission evolved, the need for a new identity to align with their growing ambitions became evident.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Councillors Ravinder Solanki and Narender Girsa Join BJP Ahead of Polls.

According to the company, the new name, Trackk, reflects its commitment to innovation and its ambition to become the ultimate trading and wealth-tech platform for Gen Z and millennials. The name symbolizes the ability to "Trackk" and stay ahead in financial journeys while embracing cutting-edge technology and design.

In a statement, Vedant Gupte the CEO shared:

Also Read | Former T-ara Member Lee Ahreum Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison and 2 Years of Probation in Child Abuse Case Involving Ex-Husband - Deets Inside.

"When we started as TradeBook, our focus was on trading and execution. But as we grew, we realized we were doing more than just building a trading tool--we were empowering the next generation to take control of their financial futures. Trading was just the beginning. Trackk represents this evolution."

The rebranding is accompanied by a series of upgrades, including faster navigation, advanced analytics, and a seamless trading experience tailored to the needs of today's youth. Trackk also signals the company's plans for significant growth, including obtaining a broking license to offer a comprehensive suite of financial services.

The CEO further emphasized:

"We've also opened a waitlist on our website & mobile app to celebrate this milestone. Our first users will enjoy exclusive benefits like free brokerage, access to a dedicated WhatsApp community, and free AMC. This is our way of thanking those who've trusted us from the start. Trackk is built with passion and ambition for you-with you, and we're so excited to have you along for the journey."

About the Company

Trackk is a cutting-edge trading and wealth-tech platform headquartered in Mumbai. Designed to cater to the needs of Gen Z and millennials, Trackk offers a seamless trading and investing experience powered by advanced analytics, intuitive design, and innovative technology. With a vision to revolutionize the financial ecosystem, Trackk is committed to innovation, accessibility, and empowering the next generation of investors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)