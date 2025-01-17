Lee Ahreum, a former K-Pop idol who was a part of T-ara, a popular second-generation girl group, is once again grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons. The former K-Pop idol has been sentenced to probation for child abuse and defamation. It was also revealed that Lee Ahreum, who has been found guilty of the crimes, has admitted to all accusations against her. According to Korean news portals, she was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of probation. Did Park Sung Hoon Really Upload Explicit ‘Squid Game 2’ Poster on His IG by Mistake? BH Entertainment Offers Clarity on Actor’s Earlier Apology.

Lee Ahreum Handed Prison Sentence and Probation in Child Abuse Case

According to Chosunbiz, on Friday (January 17), the Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced former T-ara member Lee Ahreum to eight months in prison with a probationary period of two years. During the sentence, the court also ordered her to attend 40 hours of child abuse prevention lectures. Regarding the child abuse charges, the court said, "She acknowledges all the charges and has inflicted significant psychological harm on the lawful guardian of the victim child."

Former K-Pop Idol Lee Ahreum Gets Prison Sentence in Child Abuse Case

#LeeAhReum was sentenced to 8 months in prison and 2 years of probation on charges of exploitation and enticing a minor, and defamation. She's also ordered to attend 40 hours of child abuse prevention classes. Lee is accused of swearing at her ex-husband 'A' in front of her… pic.twitter.com/tpXCNlI1Jv — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) January 16, 2025

On the defamation charges, the Suwon District Court said, "While there was no intentionality in defaming the victim 'A', the lack of effort to verify the facts about the unreasonable content leads to a conclusion of at least negligent intent. Especially considering the statements that were made during a broadcast and the relationship with the victim, the goal of defamation is acknowledged." Park Sung Hoon Accidentally Posts Nude Adult Video Cover With ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Theme Online, Deletes It Later and Issues Apology.

For the uninformed, Lee Ahreum is accused of child abuse by yelling and cursing at her ex-husband in front of their two children. On the other hand, she was also accused of defamation by a netizen, 'A', after she made several insulting remarks about them for disclosing court documents revealing details about her current spouse.

