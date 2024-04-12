New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has unveiled recommendations aimed at fostering innovation in the digital communication sector through the implementation of a Regulatory Sandbox (RS).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Communications, the move comes in response to the evolving landscape of technologies such as 5G/6G, Machine to Machine Communications, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Virtual Reality.

The proposal seeks to create an environment conducive to the testing of new technologies, services, use cases, and business models within live networks, allowing for refinement and development.

This initiative follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to TRAI for recommendations on establishing a regulatory sandbox framework for the digital communication industry, which was made on March 10 last year.

The RS framework offers a platform for regulated access to telecom network and customer resources, facilitating real-time testing of innovative ideas, the statement read.

By granting specific exemptions in regulations solely for sandbox testing, entrepreneurs and developers are encouraged to devise solutions for the digital communication sector.

Similar sandbox frameworks have been established by regulatory bodies in various countries, aiming to spur technological advancements.

The Central Government, through the Telecommunication Act of 2023, has empowered itself to create one or more regulatory sandboxes to promote innovation in the telecommunication sector, the statement read.

These sandboxes serve as live testing environments for new products, services, processes, and business models, subject to certain relaxations from regulatory provisions.

In line with these provisions, the TRAI's recommendations delineate a comprehensive framework for conducting sandbox testing in the digital communication sector.

The framework outlines eligibility criteria, application procedures, evaluation processes, and reporting requirements for participants.

Companies, partnership firms, limited liability partnerships, or research institutes meeting the specified conditions can apply for regulatory sandbox testing.

The framework emphasizes the security of networks and the protection of customers, requiring applicants to propose risk mitigation measures, consumer protection mechanisms, and exit strategies as part of their applications, read the press release.

The proposed framework includes clear documentation requirements and transparent evaluation procedures to ensure accountability and fairness throughout the sandbox testing process.

Permissions granted under the RS will have a validity period of up to 12 months, with provisions for extension or early termination as necessary.

Moreover, the recommendations highlight the potential of innovative solutions to bridge the digital divide and promote socio-economic advancement, suggesting financial support for deserving innovations under the Telecommunication Act of 2023.

Overall, the proposed Regulatory Sandbox framework is expected to provide the digital communication industry's startup ecosystem with access to real network environments for testing new applications. (ANI)

