Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the successful delivery of their uber luxury project Transcon Triumph at Andheri West, Transcon Developers, one of the prominent real estate groups in Mumbai has recently launched its second phase. The second and third phases of the project are expected to fetch a cumulative revenue of around Rs 2000 crore.

The entire project is expected to have a total development potential of 2.3 million sqft with 1.5 million sqft saleable area and a revenue potential of Rs 2850 crore. The first phase of the project already houses some of the biggest names from Bollywood with actors and artists like Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Bhawana Somaaya, lyricist Sameer Pandey, singers Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal, singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra and choreographer Bosco Martis from the Bosco-Caeser Jodi. Around 35 per cent of the existing homebuyers in the first phase are from Bollywood.

Even though 2020 did not prove to be a great year for real estate, there were quite a few celebrities who bought a new abode for themselves and grabbed eyeballs throughout the year. Singer & Host Aditya Narayan, Actress Neha Sharma & TV actress Krystle D'souza along with Script writer Siddharth Dey were the new homebuyers in this project in the year 2020.

The phase 2 of Transcon Triumph strategically located in one of the premia and posh localities of Mumbai, Off Link Road at Andheri West will feature 3 towers of 40 storeys each which bring a lifestyle that befits royalty with its beautiful apartments. The project is a well planned living space which is the hallmark of thoughtfully laid out lavish 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments with state-of-the-art amenities, whilst being perfectly located close to the major highways of Mumbai city. It will comprise over 800 apartments with carpet area ranging from 400 sqft to 850 sqft costing from Rs 1.3 cr onwards.

Highlighting the project USPs, Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers said, "After the roaring success of Phase I, we have recently launched the Phase II of Transcon Triumph which is getting a similar response. Conveniently located in Mumbai's most pristine locations, every inch of the project is built to keep the residents at the centre of a happening life. The high-end luxury project brings the world at your fingertips with seamless connectivity to the rest of the city and enriches every moment of your life with a host of amenities. Be it fitness, relaxation, child care or business; it ensures a seamless ingression and egression for the connoisseurs of luxury."

Located Off Link Road in upscale Andheri West, the most vibrant part of the Western suburb, the area is known for their upbeat and happening lifestyle with a plethora of clubs, food joints, movie theatres and production houses buzzing all the time. The area houses some of the biggest entertainment companies in the country like Balaji Telefilms, Yashraj Studios, Sahara TV, Big FM, etc.

Be it malls, schools, hospitals, nightlife or charisma, you will never be far from what you desire. Unlike the phase 1 which houses the eminent celebrities from the Bollywood industry, the phase 2 also looks promising and will cater to the rising Bollywood & TV personalities with a lesser ticket size offering the similar state-of-the-art luxury amenities. Being the hub for Bollywood celebrities, Transcon Developers's Uber Luxury project 'Transcon Triumph' has seen the upsurge in sales from NRI's residing in Dubai and GCC as well.

