New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): TransUnion CIBIL and State Bank of India's YONO app have collaborated to integrate the CIBIL score and report into the bank's everyday digital banking platform, according to a TransUnion CIBIL release. The integration allows SBI YONO customers to access and monitor their credit information, including report analysis and score simulator features, directly through the application.

The initiative incorporates various tools designed to enhance credit awareness among users. Beyond the credit score and report, the platform now includes frequently asked questions and gamified learning modules to explain the credit scoring process. A CIBIL Score Simulator feature allows customers to assess how different financial behaviors, such as opening new loan accounts, closing credit cards, or making late payments, impact their overall credit health.

Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL, stated that a resilient credit ecosystem depends on transparency and timely access to information. "A strong and resilient credit ecosystem is built on transparency, timely access to information and responsible credit behaviour. Our integration into State Bank of India's YONO app is focused on making credit awareness simple, accessible, and part of everyday banking. By empowering its customers to check and track their CIBIL Score and Report, we are helping consumers take greater ownership of their credit health. When credit information is available within a trusted banking platform, it becomes a practical tool for learning, planning, and making better financial decisions. This integration is an important step towards strengthening financial literacy and credit awareness at scale, and it supports the development of a more informed, inclusive, and sustainable credit ecosystem in India, in keeping with our purpose of driving 'Information for Good'."

The updated version of the YONO app, which launched in December 2025, serves as an all-in-one digital interface for banking, investments, and insurance. By embedding credit monitoring into this platform, the collaboration aims to reach millions of active users and encourage responsible credit behaviour. The integration is intended to improve transparency and provide consumers with a secure method to track their financial standing.

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, CGM of Digital Banking and Transformation at State Bank of India, said that building trust and financial awareness remains a key priority as digital banking expands. "As digital banking continues to expand across India, building trust, transparency, and financial awareness remains a key priority. Through its collaboration with TransUnion CIBIL, YONO makes credit information more accessible and easier to understand, empowering customers with greater visibility into their credit health. By integrating CIBIL score access within the YONO platform, SBI enables customers to make more informed credit and borrowing decisions, supporting a transparent, responsible, and resilient credit ecosystem in the country."

The partnership leverages SBI's digital-first approach to strengthen access to credit information. By making credit insights a central part of the banking journey, the initiative focuses on driving informed financial decision-making and contributing to a more inclusive credit environment in India. (ANI)

