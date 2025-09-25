HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 25: DLF Emporio's Iconic Treasury of Trousseau Returns with Exclusive Showcases, Beauty Highlights, Gifting Inspirations, and Designer Appointments

DLF Luxury Malls' most awaited marquee showcase, Treasury of Trousseau 2025, returns to India's first and finest luxury destination, DLF Emporio, New Delhi, from 25th to 27th September.

This year's edition is envisioned as a thoughtfully curated celebration of couture, jewellery, festive gifting, beauty, and wedding essentials, spotlighting timeless elegance and contemporary luxury. Positioned as the ultimate one-stop destination for weddings, festive occasions, and celebratory gifting, the experiential showcase offers an immersive journey for brides, grooms, their families, and discerning shoppers.

Meet the Designer: Curated Appointments

* Ensemble - Anjul Bhandari, and Rhea Patel (Still by Tejal & Rhea): 25th Sept, 12-6 pm

* Patine - Geeti Mehra: 25th and 26th Sept, 1-5 pm

* Ravi Bajaj - 25th Sept, 4-6 pm

* Dabiri - Ambika Jain and Divya Kapur: 25th Sept, 6 pm onwards and 26th Sept, 2-4 pm

* Janavi India - Jyotika Jhalani: 25th Sept, 7 pm onwards

* Ensemble - Anjul Bhandari: 26th Sept, 12-6 pm

* Namrata Joshipura - 27th Sept, 3-6 pm

Exclusive Brand Offerings

Adding to the grandeur, guests can discover limited time offerings, exclusive collections and festive specials from Abhishek Gupta, Aisha Rao, Ensemble Pret, Goenka India, Isharya Luxe, Namrata Joshipura, OTT by Tarun Tahiliani, Papa Don't Preach, Raghavendra Rathore, Ridhi Mehra, Satya Paul, Shivan & Narresh, Suneet Varma, Surekha Jain and VRK by Khanna Jewellers.

Event Highlights

Day One (25th Sept)

* Abu Sandeep presents an immersive couture installation at DLF Emporio's central atrium, with archival masterpieces alongside a debut showcase of handmade handbags and signature candles. The meet and greet with Sandeep Khosla will also preview the new AJSK couture collection Raj, as well as the new bridal collection by Abu Sandeep. The afternoon leads into lunch at Cafe E.

La Mer Trunk on display at Cafe E, presenting an exclusive curation of its iconic skincare, adding a distinct beauty-driven dimension to the day's highlights.

* Evening activations across the 2nd and 3rd floors will unite fashion, art and hospitality, with Masha Art's curated works thoughtfully placed throughout DLF Emporio to create an immersive visual thread. The curation features works by Ramesh Gorjala, Swaraj Das, Niladri Paul, Asit Kumar Patnaik and Jagannath Paul, exploring contemporary expressions of celebration and kinship, echoing the season's couture narratives, from painterly canvases to hand-cast bronze and stainless-steel sculptures. Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and the official hospitality partner, will bring its culinary craft and service excellence, further elevating the guest experience across all three days.

Day Two (26th Sept)

* Ranna Gill presents her Fall 2025 collection in an intimate showcase at Cafe E, offering a glimpse into her latest vision for the season.

* DLF Emporio, in collaboration with Kapoor Watch Company, DS Luxury Retail & Global Star, presents Masters of Time and Tailoring.

The evening will celebrate the spirit of timeless luxury through unveiling the Kapoor Watch x Hublot Special Edition commemorating 20 years of partnership between Kapoor Watch Co. and Hublot, a bespoke sartorial showcase by DS Luxury Retail, and an exclusive preview of Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG by Global Star.

This unique showcase merges the world of haute horlogerie with the craftsmanship of Italian tailoring and German engineering, offering discerning gentlemen a glimpse into a universe where luxury meets exceptional craftsmanship. In addition to the unveiling, guests will discover bespoke services that elevate personalised statements of elegance.

Day Three (27th Sept)

* An evening High Tea at Cafe E, featuring Sunita Shekhawat in conversation on jewellery, heritage, and collectibles.

* Gaurav Gupta grand showcase at Vinci, 3rd Floor, blending couture and refined dining as an immersive evening experience.

Across all three days, patrons will also discover an expanded gifting showcase, featuring Bespoke, Doft Candles, and The Laddoowala. From couture and jewellery unveilings to in-boutique activations, designer interactions, cocktail hours, and by-invite only previews, the 2025 edition is designed as a truly seamless journey through festive and wedding luxury. Bacardi joins as the official Celebration Partner, with Mercedes-Benz Globalstar, the official Automobile Partner set to add a note of refinement and innovation to the event with the showcase of the GLS AMG line. Bodh Waters returns as the Hydration Partner, bringing wellness-driven luxury to the showcase, while Jumeirah joins as the Hospitality Partner, ensuring signature experiences and ultimate luxury for guests.

Limited spots are available. Secure your entry and designer appointments now: Register here

Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, shared her vision for the event: "For us, Treasury of Trousseau has always been about more than fashion - it's about the spirit of celebration. This year, we wanted to create an atmosphere where weddings, festive occasions, and even gifting moments feel just as special. DLF Emporio has become the place where people come not just to shop, but to experience the joy and elegance that luxury can bring into their lives."

Saurabh Bharara, Vice President and Head, DLF Luxury Malls, added:

"With every edition of Treasury of Trousseau, we ask ourselves how we can reimagine luxury for today's customer. In 2025, that meant going beyond couture to introduce jewellery dialogues, menswear showcases, and new experiential formats like Vinci. For us, it's about pushing boundaries and setting the tone for how festive and wedding shopping will be experienced in the years ahead."

As the most significant luxury marquee across DLF Luxury Malls, Treasury of Trousseau 2025 is poised to redefine festive and wedding shopping for India's elite. DLF Emporio extends a warm welcome to its patrons to experience this grand celebration of craftsmanship, innovation, and high fashion.

