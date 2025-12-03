NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 3: Truecaller today released a new analysis of how India's 400 million urban smartphone users engage across apps, revealing strong habitual usage patterns and a premium, high-intent audience profile. The study is based on passive mobile behaviour data from VTION's urban smartphone panel, extrapolated to India's full urban base.

Also Read | 5 Gen Z-Approved Ladies’ Footwear Styles to Elevate Your Streetwear Game.

The report highlights how Truecaller has become a daily high-attention touchpoint for millions of Indians. With 310 million active users in India and 450 million globally, the platform plays a distinctive role in how people verify, respond, transact and make decisions in low-noise, high-intent moments.

"Users come to Truecaller in a trust mindset. They open the app looking for clarity and confidence before taking action, and that behaviour creates naturally high-attention moments. This study shows how those trusted, high-intent interactions contribute to meaningful incremental reach and help brands engage audiences who are ready to act," said Archana Roche, Global Head of Measurement, Truecaller.

Also Read | Will Continue To Make Agriculture and Allied Sectors Productive and Sustainable, Says PM Narendra Modi on India’s Push for Natural Farming.

Link to the report - ads-media.truecaller.com/a6c8fce4-7912-41d1-b4f5-99c2f7392b10

Methodology

The analysis is based on VTION's passive mobile behaviour measurement panel which captures real continuous app usage signals. The dataset reflects 400 million urban smartphone users and is extrapolated from the August 2025 panel with 95 percent confidence.

The report shows that Truecaller provides 26 to 38 percent verified incremental reach with audiences that are typically over and above other digital channels. This habitual high-frequency engagement creates additive attention rather than overlapping impressions.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands.

VTION is a digital intelligence platform that provides passive mobile-behaviour measurement and insight on India's smartphone users, helping marketers plan with precision and understand real audience action. More info - www.vtion.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)