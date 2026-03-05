New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Seychelles Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Minister Barry Faure arrived in India on Thursday to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2026, the 11th edition of the coutnry's flagship geopolitical conference that begins in New Delhi today.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the Foreign Minister and Minister of Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure, arrived in India to attend the dialogue. MEA noted that India and Seychelles share a robust and multifaceted partnership and that the visit is expected to add further momentum to bilateral ties.

The post read, "Warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure on his arrival, to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2026. India and Seychelles share a robust and multifaceted partnership. The visit will add further momentum to India-Seychelles partnership."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2029424320259531093

In a separate X post, the MEA spokesperson welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful, upon his arrival in New Delhi. He highlighted that India and Mauritius share an enduring partnership rooted in shared culture, heritage, and strong people-to-people ties.

The post said, "Warm welcome to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius, Mr. Dhananjay Ramful on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2026. India and Mauritius share an enduring partnership rooted in shared culture and heritage and strong people-to-people ties."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2029378922220306644

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, Ian Borg, also arrived to participate in the global conference. MEA said India and Malta enjoy friendly and cordial relations anchored in close people-to-people connections.

The MEA post said, "Warm welcome to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, Ian Borg @DeputyPMIanBorg for participation in the 11th Raisina Dialogue. India and Malta enjoy friendly and cordial relations anchored in strong people-to-people ties."

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, DN Dhungyel, arrived in New Delhi to attend the event. The MEA spokesperson noted that the India-Bhutan partnership is built on deep mutual trust and goodwill and that the visit will further strengthen bilateral ties.

The post said, "Warm welcome to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel @FMBhutan, as he arrives to attend the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. India-Bhutan partnership is built on deep mutual trust and goodwill. The visit will impart further momentum to India-Bhutan ties."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, marking the start of India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

The three-day event, scheduled from March 5-7, will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to deliberate on key international challenges. The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will attend the inaugural session as the Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address.

Organised with participation from governments, think tanks, and strategic communities worldwide, the dialogue will see representatives from 110 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, members of parliament, military commanders, business leaders, technology experts, academics, journalists, and scholars.

The theme for this year's edition is "Samskara -- Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement." (ANI)

