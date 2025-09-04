Truecaller Transforms Caller ID with AI:Know Why They're Calling, Not Just Their Name

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 4: With a global community of over 450 million active users, Truecaller has become more than just a caller ID service; it's a trusted guide in helping people understand not only who is reaching out, but the intent behind every call.

Truecaller has now started providing deeper contextual insights using AI on incoming calls received by its users, going way beyond showing just the caller's name. This includes AI summaries of user comments as well. From flagging potential fraud and identifying likely spam to suggesting relevant business categories, this information is delivered instantly, powered by advanced AI classification models and continuously enriched by millions of daily reports from its highly engaged user community.

This real-time intelligence not only enhances user trust and safety but also reinforces Truecaller's leadership in the next generation of caller identification technology. While the company also offers a Verified Business badge for official brand identities, the majority of contextual insights shown to users are generated dynamically by AI -- requiring no manual labeling or business registration.

While basic caller ID services provided by telecom operators have traditionally offered little more than a name (when available) and sometimes a simple spam tag, Truecaller, on the other hand, leverages AI and real-time insights, making it a far more intelligent layer of protection.

"People hesitate to answer unknown calls because they lack context and in today's world, context is everything," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Global CEO of Truecaller. "Truecaller was built to solve this: not just to identify who's calling, but to help you understand why. Is it someone from your network, a delivery, a business or a scam? Our AI uses real-time data and contextual signals to give you clarity the moment your phone rings, turning uncertainty into informed choice. Knowing 'who' is calling is only part of the story."

AI That Adds Context to Every Call

Truecaller's Caller ID is powered by a dynamic, AI-driven engine that interprets billions of signals from calls, messages, and user feedback across the globe -- every single day. Unlike traditional systems that depend on static databases or delayed telecom updates, Truecaller delivers real-time intelligence that evolves with user behavior, communication patterns, and emerging global spam and fraud threats. This continuous learning loop ensures that users are always equipped with the most relevant, up-to-date context transforming the way we understand and respond to incoming calls.

This means Truecaller can do much more than just identify a number:

- It can indicate whether the caller is a known fraudster or part of a scam network

- It can tell you if the number is "likely a business" or "likely important", even if there is not enough community feedback

- It can classify the type of business -- for example, Delivery, Customer Support, or Insurance

- It can alert you about suspicious behavior, even before that number has been widely reported by the community

- It can provide a single line AI summary of hundreds of user comments, while the phone is still ringing

Built for a World Where Threats Evolve by the Minute

The scale and sophistication of phone scams are growing rapidly with Truecaller identifying more than 56 billion spam and fraud calls in 2024. According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and Feedzai, worldwide losses from scams topped an estimated $1.03 trillion in 2024. With phone calls and messaging among the most common fraud methods, this highlights the growing urgency of real-time caller intelligence and protection.

Truecaller's edge lies in its adaptive AI, which detects emerging fraud patterns in real time and learns from them across regions, languages, and formats. A number flagged for impersonation in one country can be proactively labeled elsewhere, thanks to shared intelligence and behavioral modeling. Built on global data but tuned for local context, Truecaller ensures nuanced, accurate protection and sustained user trust.

A Global Safety Net Built by the Community

Truecaller's global scale is its greatest strength. With hundreds of millions of users across 190+ countries, the platform benefits from an immense stream of real-time, community-driven feedback enabling its AI to detect threats like fraud, spoofing, and robocalls faster and more accurately than traditional systems. In a time of rising digital deception, Truecaller acts as a frontline defense: AI-powered, human-informed, and built around trust. As it continues to evolve, its mission remains clear: to make communication smarter, safer, and seamlessly contextual.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.

