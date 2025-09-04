Teachers’ Day is a special occasion dedicated to appreciating and honouring teachers for their invaluable contributions to education and society. In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to honour the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a teacher, philosopher, and the second President of India. This year, Teachers’ Day 2025 falls on Friday, September 5. Teachers’ Day is a perfect day to remind us of the important role educators play in shaping young minds, nurturing talents, and guiding students towards a brighter future. Teachers’ Day 2025 Events, Activities and Competitions: Unique and Innovative Celebration Ideas To Honour the Educators (Watch Videos).

Teacher's Day in India celebrates the birth of the second President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. This day has been celebrated as Teacher's Day in India since 1962. The celebrations on this day include cultural events, speeches, and activities organised by students to express their respect to teachers or gurus. In this article, let's know the Teachers' Day 2025 date and why September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

Teachers’ Day 2025 Date

Teachers’ Day 2025 falls on Friday, September 5.

Teachers’ Day Significance

Teachers not only impart academic knowledge but also instil values, discipline, and life skills that help students grow into responsible individuals. This annual event dedicated to teachers recognises the important role teachers play in the lives of students. On this day, the usual school activities are replaced by celebration, thanks and remembrance, expressing gratitude to teachers for their guidance and support. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching in order to show their appreciation for the teachers.

Teachers’ Day 2025 is not just a date on the calendar but a heartfelt tribute to the mentors, guides and educators who shape lives with their knowledge and wisdom. Celebrated on September 5 to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the day serves as a reminder of the invaluable role teachers play in building the foundation of society. As India observes this occasion, it becomes a moment to express gratitude and respect to all those who dedicate their lives to nurturing young minds and inspiring future generations.

