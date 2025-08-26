VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: Accessibility and safety in public spaces are no longer optional--they are a necessity. Recognising this need, Eminent Tactiles has emerged as one of the most PU tactile tile manufacturer in India, setting new benchmarks in quality, compliance, and reliability. Over the years, the company has earned the trust of architects, contractors, councils, and infrastructure developers who look for solutions that combine durability with accessibility compliance.

Commitment to Accessibility and ComplianceEminent Tactiles' PU tactile tiles are designed with precision to meet the highest industry standards. Manufactured using advanced technology and tested for performance, these tiles are known for their slip resistance, weather durability, and long-term reliability--qualities that make them ideal for high-traffic public environments.

The company ensures that every product aligns with national accessibility guidelines, including the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility (2016) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016. This compliance guarantees that infrastructure projects using Eminent Tactiles products are not just functional but also inclusive, enabling safe mobility for visually impaired individuals.

Beyond Products - Offering Complete SolutionsWhat makes Eminent Tactiles stand out in the market is its vision to provide complete accessibility solutions, not just products. By collaborating with accessibility experts, urban planners, and project consultants, the company ensures that its tactile solutions are seamlessly integrated into diverse environments--from metro networks and transport hubs to educational campuses, commercial complexes, and healthcare facilities.

This solution-driven approach means clients receive more than just PU tactile tiles; they gain expert guidance, technical support, and assurance of compliance--factors that make a real difference in long-term project success.

Wide Adoption Across SectorsThe company's PU tactile tiles have been successfully installed in metro stations, airports, bus terminals, hospitals, malls, universities, corporate offices, and government projects. Such widespread adoption reflects not only the quality of the products but also the trust the brand has built over time.

Clients consistently commend Eminent Tactiles for its on-time delivery, large-scale manufacturing capacity, and dependable after-sales support. These strengths have positioned the brand as a preferred partner for both large government tenders and private infrastructure projects across India.

Driving India Towards Inclusive InfrastructureAs India moves forward with its vision of smarter, accessible cities, companies like Eminent Tactiles play a crucial role in shaping the future of infrastructure. By ensuring accessibility compliance and offering high-quality PU tactile solutions, the brand is actively contributing to the creation of public spaces where safety, durability, and inclusivity work together seamlessly.

With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term reliability, Eminent Tactiles has become a trusted partner for projects of every scale. For developers, architects, and contractors aiming to build infrastructure that not only meets compliance standards but also leaves a lasting impact, Eminent Tactiles stands as the go-to name in PU tactile tiles across India.

