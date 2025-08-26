Chaurchan, also known as Charchanna Pabni, Chauth Chand or Chauth Chandra or Chorchan Puja, is celebrated in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. It is a fasting ritual for married women in Mithila. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Chandra Deva, Chaurchan Puja is observed on the fourth day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of Bhadrapada month. It coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi in many regions. The word “Chaurchan” is derived from “Chaturthi” (fourth day) and “Chandra” (Moon), signifying the reverence offered to Lord Chandra. Chaurchan Puja 2025 is on August 27, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. To celebrate the auspicious festival of Chaurchan Puja, we bring you Chaurchan Puja 2025 wishes, Happy Chaurchan images, Chaurchan Pawani messages, Ganesh Chaturthi greetings and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

During Chaurchan Puja, devotees observe a fast and offer prayers to the Moon, seeking blessings for prosperity, peace, and protection from negativity. It is believed that worshipping the Moon on this day removes hardships, enhances harmony in the family, and fulfils desires. Devotees prepare special bhog, including kheer, puri, fruits, and sweets, which are offered to the Moon God during moonrise. Women especially perform this puja for the well-being and longevity of their families. To celebrate Chaurchan Puja 2025, share these Chaurchan Puja 2025 wishes, Happy Chaurchan images, Chaurchan Pawani messages, Ganesh Chaturthi greetings and HD wallpapers. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Vidhi at Home: How To Worship Lord Ganesha on Wednesday? A Step-by-Step Guide To Perform Ganesh Puja During Ganeshotsav.

Chaurchan Puja symbolises purity, devotion, and the deep cultural bond between humans and cosmic forces. It highlights gratitude for celestial blessings and spiritual harmony.

