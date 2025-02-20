PNN

New Delhi [India], February 20: The much-anticipated legal thriller Legally Veer has unveiled its official Hindi trailer, intensifying excitement ahead of its nationwide release on March 7, 2025. Starring Veer Reddy, Priyanka Rewri, and Thanuja Puthuswamy, the film delves into a gripping narrative of justice, redemption, and personal transformation.

The newly released trailer offers a compelling glimpse into the life of Veer, portrayed by Veer Reddy, an ambitious professional who returns to India to reconcile with his estranged father. His journey takes an unexpected turn as he becomes entangled in the murder investigation of a junior lawyer, challenging his perceptions of morality and duty.

Directed by Ravi Gogula and produced by Shanthamma Malikireddy, with co-producer Anil Sable, Legally Veer promises an intense courtroom drama that highlights the complexities of the legal system and the resilience of those seeking justice. The film's narrative is further enriched by the performances of Priyanka Rewri and Thanuja Puthuswamy, who bring depth to their respective roles.

For Veer Reddy, this project is a heartfelt tribute to his late father. Based in Washington, D.C., Reddy was inspired to create the film after caring for his ailing father in India. His father's passing became the driving force behind Legally Veer, serving as a cinematic homage to his memory. "I wanted to create something that would keep his presence alive with me forever," shares Reddy.

The Hindi trailer's release has garnered significant attention, with audiences praising its engaging storyline and powerful performances. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for a film that promises to resonate with viewers nationwide.

Mark your calendars for March 7, 2025, as Legally Veer brings a compelling story of justice and perseverance to theatres across India. Releasing by First Film Studios LLP.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkqWPLqqNZE

