Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): Assam Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Monday addressed reports of former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora resigning from the party ahead of the state assembly elections, saying that he will meet Bora to confirm the news.

"I heard, I am going to meet him, and I will know. I heard it, so I cannot say without confirmation," Saikia told reporters.

Responding to speculation that more leaders will quit the party ahead of elections, Saikia said that such exits are common, often driven by internal surveys, politics, and ticket distribution.

"This is very common. There are surveys, internal politics - all these combined sometimes decide who will get and who will not get. If someone is uncomfortable and feels that he will be deprived, then he may join other parties. It is very common during the last one month of ticket distribution," he said.

He noted that Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal had faced internal differences and a show-cause notice, and if he felt unfairly treated, he might explore joining another party.

"Rashid Mandal has some internal differences with other leaders. He was served a show-cause notice more than once, and he gave a reply. If somehow he feels that his reply may not be satisfactory, he may be denied a ticket. So, he is trying to go to another political party. There is nothing big in that," Saikia added.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticised the Congress over the reported internal turmoil.

BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain alleged indiscipline within the party and questioned its leadership.

"This is indiscipline within the party. The party is not running on ideology. The party is not running on the rules and regulations of the party's ideology. It is running on the basis of some individual's wisdom. This party will not survive beyond another 3-4 years if this continues. So, this is great resentment against the party leadership. There is weak leadership, and he cannot take everyone together; there is no inclusive leadership. So, each and every one is now frustrated with the party leadership, and they are leaving Congress party one by one," Borgohain said.

He further alleged that those who "love Assam and the Assamese people" would not remain in the Congress, making remarks targeting Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

"Those who love Assam and Assamese people and want to work for the people of Assam, they cannot be in Congress because Gaurav Gogoi's link has been established with Pakistan," Borgohain added.

Another BJP MLA, Biswajit Phukan, also attacked the Congress, referring to its performance in previous elections and making sharp political remarks about its leadership in the state.

"If you look at the previous elections, Congress lost all of those. Gaurav Gogoi is the president (of Assam Congress) and his wife has direct links to Pakistan. As of today, Congress is a party of 'Miya'. Wait for a few days, Rakibul Hasan will take control, and the Congress in Assam will be a 'Miya' party. People with self-respect in Assam will immediately leave Congress and make a decision," Phukan said. (ANI)

