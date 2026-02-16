By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): As New Delhi brings together industry giants from across the world to the one of the biggest gatherings on Artificial intelligence, the US- India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has arrived with the largest US delegation. President & Chief Executive Officer, Mukesh Aghi underlined the critical importance of India to American companies from AI perspective and as a leader in leveraging tech to provide digital infrastructure with citizens, not only just from a payment perspective.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Mukesh Aghi, said, "From a strategic partnership perspective between US and India, this event is very important because when you look at some of the leaders in AI in the US are Indian Americans, and to be able to bring in 100 plus global leaders from US into India, that sends a very strong message that India is very critical to US companies and also from an AI perspective".

He added, "India has taken a very strong lead in trying to make AI more affordable, scalable, and accessible to its citizens. And it has one of the largest structured database to leverage that. So in every aspect, India is going to play a very pivotal role in AI on a global basis."

When asked about the lessons other emerging economies can learn, Mukesh Aghi told ANI, "I think the message to the rest of the world, especially the global South, is look at how India has been able to provide digital infrastructure with citizens, not only just from a payment perspective, but also leveraging AI in the future."

With India hosting the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed all world leaders, industry experts and other dignitaries who have arrived to participate in the event.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister emphasised the theme of the summit, which is "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya", meaning welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting India's shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress.

PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will converse at the Bharat Mandapam as India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit will be the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The AI Impact Summit which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event.

From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)

