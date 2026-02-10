The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (File Photo/Reuters)

Taipei [Taiwan], February 10 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported a significant surge in its financial performance for the start of 2026, with January revenues reaching NT$401.26 billion (approx. USD 12.71 billion) in net revenue, an increase of 19.8 per cent from December 2025 and an increase of 36.8 per cent from January 2025.

The semiconductor giant detailed these figures in its latest financial disclosure. The net revenue for the preceding month, December 2025, stood at NT$335 billion (approx. USD 10.61 billion), marking a substantial month-on-month growth of nearly 20 per cent.

Earlier in January, TSMC projected its sales to grow by nearly 30 per cent in 2026, driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and a recovery in non-AI applications. The company also planned to expand its capital expenditure by as much as 37 per cent to accommodate client requirements, according to a report by Focus Taiwan.

During an investor conference, TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei forecasted sales growth of almost 30 per cent in 2026 in U.S. dollar terms. This projection significantly exceeded the 14 per cent growth anticipated for the broader global pure play wafer foundry market.

Wei noted that while the market is currently experiencing an "AI megatrend," the long-term duration of this cycle remained uncertain. "I tell you the truth, I don't know," Wei said when asked if the semiconductor market could remain strong for several consecutive years.

TSMC Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang stated that the company expected the first-quarter sales to range between USD 34.6 billion and USD 35.8 billion. The midpoint of this range represented a 4 per cent increase from the previous quarter. Huang also indicated that the gross margin was expected to rise to between 63 per cent and 65 per cent in the first quarter, up from 62.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, citing improved cost controls and higher capacity utilisation.

For the full year of 2025, TSMC reported a gross margin of 59.9 per cent, which was an increase of 3.8 percentage points from the previous year. Huang said that over the longer term, the company expected "to maintain its gross margin above 56 per cent."

The company's capital expenditure in the fourth quarter of last year reached NT$3.81 trillion (USD 121 billion) sales in 2025, and is expected to exceed the 10 per cent threshold in 2026. (ANI)

