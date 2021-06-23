Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI/PNN): Perhaps baking and grilling are skills that you want to perfect? Or maybe you already are an accomplished baker and grill master?

Precision, good prowess and correct proportions are mandatory to ensure a successful baking experience. They say that a baker is only as good as his/her tools. So if you are looking at wowing your friends and family with your delicacies, then make sure that you possess the right tools for the job.

Up your baking and grilling game with the highest quality European-made 3-in-one Oven, Toaster, and Grill from India's most trusted kitchen appliances brand TTK Prestige. The POTG is available in two sizes: 32L and 40L and is the most versatile appliance that every kitchen needs to have.

From creating a variety of savoury items like roast chicken, grilled meats and kebabs, quiches, pies, toasted sandwiches, pizza to sweet baked treats like cakes, pastries, muffins, and puddings, the possibilities are truly endless.

Avid bakers can opt for a plethora of cooking functions. The convection function provides the perfect results and even cooking, which ensures that your baked goods have the right texture and browning.

The convenient rotisserie function that automatically rotates the food provides uniform heat. Rotisserie grilling offers the advantage of direct grilling, thus ensuring that the meat or vegetables are browned and crisp to perfection without being charred or burnt.

What makes TTK Prestige's oven, toaster, and grill (POTG) so special? The POTG offers the highest in European standards, with superior performance. The innovative POTG is designed for the home cook to have complete control over the temperature, which can be adjusted to a wide range of settings.

You can also avail of the convenient timer and audible alarm, which can be set up to 90 minutes, to ensure that constant monitoring isn't necessary. This alleviates the issue of home-cooks having to be tied to the kitchen and allows them the flexibility to move on to other tasks or spend time with loved ones or enjoyable pursuits whilst the dish is in the oven baking or grilling.

The POTG is equipped with thoughtful accessories like the grilling rack as well as round and rectangular enamelled baking trays to increase the versatility of the device. The enamel coating on both trays makes it easy to clean and maintain.

The grilling rack is useful to grill an assortment of dishes. The round tray is especially suitable for baking pizzas and cakes while the rectangular tray doubles up as a crumb tray, which collects food waste during grilling and reduces maintenance. Full-sized glass doors and internal lamp allows users to see their creations in their full glory.

Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged as the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home cooks across the country. In fact, it is estimated that there exists a TTK Prestige product in nearly every Indian kitchen.

The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety, and health, which form the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. With the launch of the POTG, TTK Prestige has elevated the oven to offer home cooks a slew of incredible features that transforms their baking and grilling experience.

The POTG is available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive stores and leading retail outlets in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Ernakulam. The 32L POTG retails for INR 9595, whilst the 40L POTG can be purchased for INR 12995.

